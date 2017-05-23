SRC nominates Manyuchi, Thornycroft for top sports gongs

THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has forwarded 10 nominees for the second edition of the Regional Annual Sport Awards (RASA) to be hosted in South Africa on Saturday.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

The awards recognise 2016 Sports Achievers within the 10-member States of the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5.

The 10 members States, who include Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe, will gather in a black tie-themed event at Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg.

Leading the list submitted by the SRC for the awards is boxing superstar Charles Manyuchi, who will be vying for the Sportsman of the Year award, and rower Micheen Thornycroft, who will compete for the Sportswoman of the Year award.

NewsDay Sports reporter Henry Mhara has been nominated for the Journalist of the Year award.

SRC has forwarded names for 10 of the 12 categories that are up for grabs.

RASA will today announce the top three nominees for 10 of the 12 categories who produced outstanding performances in sport at regional and international level in 2016.

The other two categories of Confederation of the Year and Country of the Year will be announced on the night of the awards.

RASA, which is now in its second edition, has a constitutional mandate for AUSC Region 5 to recognise and deliver the region’s vision of being Africa’s leading sport region through innovation and excellence.

Zimbabwe scooped two awards last year, with swimming icon Kirsty Coventry winning the Sportswoman of the Year award, while journalist Farayi Machamire took the Journalist of the Year gong.

South African athlete Wayde van Niekerk walked away with the Sportsman of the Year accolade.

Zimbabwe’s Regional Annual Sport Awards nominees

Charles Manyuchi (boxing) — Sportsman of the Year

Micheen Thornycroft (rowing) — Sportswoman of the Year

Danielle Baker (golf) — Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Beavan Sibanda (karate) — Junior Sportsman of the Year

Margaret Bangajena (wheelchair racing) — Sportswoman of the Year with a Disability

Munyaradzi Musariri (Special Olympics) — Sportsman of the Year with a Disability

Henry Mhara (NewsDay) — Sports Journalist of the Year

Rachel Davies (rowing) — Coach of the Year

The Mighty Warriors — Team of the Year

Zimbabwe Karate Union — Sports Confederation of the Year

