Pressure mounts on Mutasa

DYNAMOS coach, Lloyd Mutasa yet again finds himself under immense pressure to turn around the fortunes of the struggling Harare giants after they were held to one-all draw by an impressive Shabanie Mine at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

After the match, angry DeMbare fans burst into song reminding Mutasa that he was in a precarious position, while outside the stadium, some of the fans were baying for his blood.

Mutasa, however, refused to comment on the frustrations of the club’s supporters after the match.

“I don’t have control over the fans, they have their own views, they see football in a way they want,” Mutasa said of the fans’ singing.

“Obviously playing at home and getting only a point when you need three you get disappointed and I can understand their frustrations.”

Mutasa also expressed his disappointment at his team’s record at home, where they have failed to win a match since the start of the season.

“Our home record is very worrisome because I think this is the very first point we have collected at home. They (the players) are expressing themselves better away from home, but it’s unfortunate for a club of our magnitude not to take advantage of home advantage,” he said.

Dynamos had earlier looked as if they would roll over their opponents when they drew first blood through Cameroonian forward, Christian Epoupa, who finished off a cross from the club’s captain Ocean Mushure in the 16th minute.

Mushure also had the Dynamos fans up on their feet a few minutes before the breather, but his free kick skimmed off the crossbar and out of play

It was, however, Shabanie Mine who had the last laugh before the break courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Collin Dhuwa, who restored parity with the last kick of the half.

Dhuwa robbed the usually reliable Dynamos defender, Obey Mwerahari at the centre of the park and charged at the hosts’ defence before releasing a scorcher that beat goalkeeper, Tonderai Mateyaunga.

But controversy shrouded Dhuwa’s beauty, as he seemed to catch Mwerahari in the face when he claimed the ball, but the referee Thomas Masaa waved play on.

Forward, Masimba Mambare had a great chance give the hosts the lead but his shot from a tight angle flew into the stands in the second half, before Mushure wasted another opportunity from a set-piece in a dangerous position.

With a quarter of an hour left on the clock Dhuwa found himself face-to-face with the goalkeeper, but Mateyaunga won the contest to spare DeMbare’s blushes.

Dynamos were desperate for a win and when chances came they lacked composure in front of goal.

One such example was when substitute Emmanuel Mandiranga hurried his shot with the keeper to beat late on.

Shabanie coach, Takesure Chiragwi was pleased with the result.

“I am happy, having travelled all the way from Zvishavane and then getting a result against Dynamos. All I can say well done to my boys,” he said.

Teams:

Dynamos: T Mateyaunga, P Makaha, L Zvasiya, M Machazane, O Mushure, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, W Mutasa (E Mandiranga 58′, Q Kangadze (T Macheke 87′), C Epoupa, M Mambare

Shabanie Mine: S Mafukidze, T Chigede, W Mapfumo, L Nyamande, T Chimoyo (B Mtigo 60′), N Mpofu, C Dhuwa, F Mupasiri, N Maziwisa, C Makoto ( Dzumbunu 22′), M Murimi (W Taderera 72′)

