Faith Driver star leaves for Iceland trials

Maud Mafuruse left Harare on Tuesday for Iceland

MIGHTY Warriors and Faith Drive FC striker, Maud Mafuruse left Harare on Tuesday for Iceland where she will undergo a three-month trial at a top club, IBV Queens in Reykjavik City.

Mafuruse caught the attention of European scouts during the 2016 AFCON finals when Zimbabwe played Egypt.

The 18-year-old star begun playing football at a tender age and was inspired by her late father, Reuben Mafuruse who was also a soccer player.

Maud made it in the first 11 of Faith Drive FC while she was still at Nyamauru High School. She worked hard until she broke into the national Under-20 and the senior national teams.

In a telephone interview, Mafuruse said she was happy with her achievement and said she would work hard to make it at IBV Queens.

“I am very happy with my achievement so far. I promise to do my best and I don’t want to come back to Zimbabwe without being offered a contract. I want to carry our national flag high. I did not expect it, but I thank my coach, Admire Mahachi for nurturing my talent. I also want to thank my mother, Constance Katsande for the support she has given me and our director at Faith Drive, Nelia Musikavanhu for the support. I also want to thank Onai Chingawo, the Mighty Warriors kit manager as she has supported me throughout. National team goalkeeper’s coach, Peter Masibeira stood by me all the way. I will do my best in Europe,” she said.

