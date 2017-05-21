Sydo sends Mapeza message

Zimbabwe national soccer team caretaker coach Norman Mapeza

A REJUVENATED Sydney Linyama reminded Dynamos of what they are missing on Thursday night and once again sent a clear message to the Warriors technical team.

Linyama put up a near flawless performance that inspired Black Rhinos to their first league win over DeMbare in 10 years.

His consistency at the heart of a Black Rhinos defence – the best in the league so far with a concession rate of 0.25 goals per game – must have given national team coach Norman Mapeza something to think about at a time questions are hovering over the usual center back pairing of Costa Nhamoinesu and Elisha Muroiwa.

Injured Nhamoinesu has been ruled out of Zimbabwe’s 2019 AFCON qualifier against Liberia at the National Sports on June 11 while Muroiwa continues to brew howler after howler in DeMbare colours.

The latest of Muroiwa’s sad episodes came last Thursday night when his ill-timed back pass was intercepted by Lot Chiunga who fired home to give Chauya Chipembere a rare 1-0 victory.

At the other end the 24-year-old Linyama was a marvel as he won all the aerial tussles and kept Cameroonian striker Christian Joel Epoupa under lock and key.

–Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mtizwa – a legendary attacking midfielder who faced some of the best defenders ever produced in the land during his peak in the 1980s – rates Linyama highly.

“His structure is the perfect one for a centre back and if he keeps doing what he is doing now then he can go very far,” said Mtizwa.

“His defending is good, he wins aerial balls and tackles well but we are working on him so that he can improve on starting play from the back.” Linyama’s history though is blighted by a questionable disciplinary record.

However Mtizwa claims Linyama is now a changed man while the centre back last Thursday night spoke of “how God was working wonders” in his life.

“I might have had my weaknesses and instances to regret but I am not a total bad boy. My wife Georgina has stood by me and so have my parents.

“God has changed me but I can’t explain this transformation because only God knows what’s happening to me.

“Gore rino ndezva Mwari (This year is about God)…if a national team call up comes then be it but for now the focus is to survive relegation with Black Rhinos,” said Linyama who went on to reveal that he is now an ardent follower of the Anglican Church.

Away from the Warriors centre back puzzle, coach Mapeza also other complicated decisions to make on his total back line – including the tricky goalkeeping position.

First choice right back Hardlife Zvirekwi is suffering from burn outs and is currently ruled out for three weeks with a pulled muscle.

Whether Mapeza retains 30-year-old Onismor Bhasera – who has made 22 league appearances for SuperSport United this term – could also be another point of discussion.

Mapeza recalled Edmore “ZiKeeper” Sibanda for the friendly against Zambia in March but the giant goalie’s current form is worrying.

Sibanda conceded soft goals when Caps United lost 0-2 against Zamalek in a CAF Champions League group phase opener last weekend but redeemed himself a bit when he saved a penalty against ZPC Kariba last Thursday.

Pasuwa’s preferred goalie Tatenda Mkuruva is yet to feature for Absa Premiership side Cape Town City since his move from Dynamos in January.

