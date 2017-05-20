Mutasa seeks response against Shabanie

DYNAMOS coach, Lloyd Mutasa will seek a response from his charges when they face Shabanie Mine in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, where they know they cannot afford another stumble.

by KEVIN MAPASURE

Three defeats from six matches could be too much for a side aspiring to win the league title, or to at least keep itself in contention.

Thursday’s defeat to Black Rhinos left Dynamos supporters stranded, not knowing what to think about their team or their coach.

They want to back their team in everything they are trying to do, but so much hasn’t worked the way they want.

Results have been sporadic, performances have not been convincing and sometimes it has been discouraging to the fans.

A defeat against high-riding Black Rhinos can be understandable, but another one against Shabanie could see the fans losing patience.

Mutasa knows that in this match a lot more than three points is at stake, as they need to win the confidence and backing of their supporters and employers.

“Defeat is part of football, but when you lose, you have to get up and respond in the best possible way,” he said after the Rhinos defeat. “We need a response in the game against Shabanie and we will work hard to make sure that we get a positive result.”

A lot has to change for his team if they are to get the result they require against a tricky side that has shown it has the potential to cause upsets after it defeated Highlanders in their own backyard earlier in the season.

DeMbare saw very little of the ball in their match against Rhinos and each time they did, they seemed in a hurry to pump it towards Cameroonian forward Christian Epoupa.

Epoupa hasn’t been the player that the DeMbare faithful thought they would see when he was first spoken about by his coach.

Quality Kangadze and Masimba Mambare showed on Thursday night that they can provide the teeth for DeMbare upfront.

They seem to give Dynamos the best chance of winning and Mutasa may look at the option of starting them upfront.

Denver Mukamba could not have been any poorer against Rhinos, he knows that he will have to up his game to give Dynamos a good chance.

The league table is not something that the Dynamos fans are keen to look at.

Their team is only three points ahead of basement side Chapungu, who are still winless. DeMbare are already 11 points behind table toppers ZPC Kariba, albeit having played two matches less.

Against Shabanie they face an unpredictable side that is capable of anything. Even in the three defeats they were subjected to, Shabanie have shown that they are not a side to easily brush aside.

Like this: Like Loading...