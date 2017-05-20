Hamilton Masakadza stars in Zim A win over Canada

HAMILTON Masakadza showed he is not a spent force in terms of limited-overs cricket when he smashed 146 runs off 131 balls to lead Zimbabwe ‘A’ to a 70-run victory over Canada in the third and final match at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

by KEVIN MAPASURE

With the win, Zimbabwe A completed a whitewash.

Masakadza has struggled to make the national team in limited-overs, but while it was against Canada, he still staked a claim for the upcoming important matches with the performance yesterday.

The veteran right-hander hit 20 boundaries and heaved one over the fence in his briskly constructed total.

Zimbabwe made 310 for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs to set the minnows a mammoth task.

Innocent Kaia, who opened the batting with Solomon Mire, made 41 runs while Malcolm Waller had 38.

Tinotenda Mutombodzi and Graeme Cremer were unbeaten on 22 and nine respectively.

Zimbabwe will play one-day internationals (ODIs) against the Netherlands and Scotland on their way to Sri Lanka and Masakadza looked like he would be limited to Test cricket.

He has put his hand up for a place in the ODI squad as well.

Despite a mammoth target, Canada still gave the Zimbabwe bowlers good practice, refusing to disappear quickly as they batted through their 50 overs totalling 240 for 9.

Skipper Sikanda Raza Butt took three wickets, while Mire, who has been struggling with the bat, had two scalps.

Seamers Chris Mpofu and Donald Tiripano, as well as Wellington Masakadza and Malcolm Waller picked a wicket each.

For Canada, Varun Sehdev made an unbeaten half century while Nitish Kumar (41) and Hamza Tariq (35) had the other notable contributions.

It was the same story for the tourists’ batsmen getting the starts but failing to build on them.

