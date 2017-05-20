Battle of the strugglers at Ascot

ARMY side Chapungu host Harare City tomorrow at Ascot Stadium in a battle of the strugglers, with both sides hoping to breathe life into their campaigns, which have started on a poor note.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The match kicks off at 1pm and will be screened live on SuperSport 9.

The army side, together with Tsholotsho, are the only two sides yet to collect maximum points this season.

Waru Waru anchor the league log with a meagre four points from eight matches and will be hoping to collect their first set of maximum points against a team that is also struggling to reach its potential.

The Airmen have collected a paltry seven points from eight matches, which is sure to give the technical department some sleepless nights.

Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni insists that his side will soon come right and that they will not be relegated from the elite division.

He also appealed for the club’s 12th man to rally behind his charges.

“I want to assure our supporters that we will not be relegated no matter what. They should continue giving us their support and results will start coming soon,” Chikuni said.

“We have played very well in our previous games against Highlanders and Shabanie Mine, but now we want to turn those draws into wins. We will play against a very good side, but we hope for the best considering that we will be playing at our home ground,” Chikuni said.

Like this: Like Loading...