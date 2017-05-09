Antipas inch closer to NFD play-offs

FORMER Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas’ South African National First Division (NFD) side AmaZulu kept their hopes for the Premiership promotional play-offs alive after hammering Santos 3-0 at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Sunday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The former top league side are now on 44 points after 28 games with two games to the end of the season, perched on position five.

Thanda Royal are already set for a comeback to the South African top-flight league with an unassailable 56 points.

AmaZulu will have to contend with Royal Eagles on position four and also on 44 points, and Witbank Spurs also with 44 points and lurking on position six.

Black Leopards are in second position with 47 points with Stellenbosch in the third spot with 46 points.

Clubs which end the season on position two and three in the NFD make it to the three-way promotion play-offs which pits them against the club that finishes second from the bottom in the top flight.

After beating Santos on Sunday, Antipas said they would have to pick up maximum points in the last two games against Jomo Cosmos and FC Cape Town if he nurses hopes of taking part in the play-offs.

“A good win, 3-0 at home. The pleasing thing about it is not conceding a goal. We dominated the game. I thought we should have turned that dominance into more goals. All we need to do is get ourselves ready for the last two fixtures and hopefully we can collect maximum points. It was important that we win to bounce ourselves back, especially if we are to stay in the race for play-offs. So I believe we’re still in the race,” Antipas said.

Usuthu host Jomo Cosmos tomorrow before finishing off away at FC Cape Town on Sunday.

Black Leopards are up against AmaTuks and Mthatha Bucks in the last two matches while Stellenbosch take on Milano and then Santos.

Royal Eagles have their last two ties against Mbombela, who could also spring surprises as they are on 40 points, and end the season against Witbank Spurs.

Witbank Spurs take on Santos and Royal Eagles in the last two games. All matches will be played tomorrow and the last on Sunday.

