Unheralded Chogora wins Old Mutual Dangamvura 10km Fun race

UNHERALDED Robson Chogora yesterday defeated a cast of stars to win the second edition of the Old Mutual Dangamvura 10km Fun Race.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chigora hit the ribbon in 37min 22sec, while veteran Millen Matende was a distant second clocking 38min and 20sec.

Last year’s winner in the male category Jacob Mugomeri came third.

There was joy for Constance Nyasango after defending her title in the female category, while Chiedza Chikore came second, with Patience Ngowe in third position.

Nyasango and Chogora went home with $400 each.

Manicaland Athletics Board chairman, Joshua Matume applauded the sponsors, Old Mutual, for continuing to support athletes in the country.

‘’The race was well organised, we are happy with the attendance although we failed to reach last year’s figures because of the school holiday, but the fact that most of the country’s top athletes took part in the race is a good achievement,’’ he said.

“We need more athletes to take part in this race next year. It is now an important race on our calendar. I would like to thank our sponsors for developing athletes in the country though their sponsorship.’’

The veteran administrator said they were now preparing to the prestigious Old Mutual 21km Vumba Half Marathon.

