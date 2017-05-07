Milner takes blame for Reds stalemate

Milner carries a look of concentration as he steps up to the penalty spot, but he saw his effort saved in spectacular fashion

Liverpool – James Milner accepted the blame for Liverpool’s damaging 0-0 draw against Southampton after his penalty was saved by Fraser Forster.

Milner saw his second half spot-kick superbly saved by Forster, who plunged to his right to keep out the Liverpool defender’s strike.

It was Milner’s first penalty miss since 2009 and Liverpool were unable to make amends as Jurgen Klopp’s side wasted a chance to consolidate their place in the Premier League’s top four.

“It’s very frustrating. Obviously the penalty is my fault and the fact we didn’t get three points is definitely my fault. I have to live with that,” Milner said.

“Fraser is a top keeper but you have to take those chances.”

Forster spoke to Milner before the penalty, possibly in a bid to play mind games with his former Newcastle team-mate.

But Milner insisted that was no excuse for the miss.

“I’ve been around long enough to make sure that doesn’t worry me. I can’t do any more than hold my hands up,” he said.

Liverpool moved above Manchester City into third place, but fifth-placed Manchester United remain in with a chance of catching them.

“The penalty was a big chance and we didn’t take it. We have to win our remaining two games and see if it’s good enough,” Milner said.

Liverpool boss Klopp insisted Milner shouldn’t be singled out for blame because his side had squandered other chances to score.

“He should not blame himself – that is football. Him scoring would have helped of course but that is not the only decisive thing today,” he said.

“I thought our performance was good enough to win. Southampton wanted to come here and somehow get a point.

“It is not finished yet. We all have to play our games. We go to West Ham and try to win and that’s all we can do.” – AFP

Share this:

Like this: Like Loading...