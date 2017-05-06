Barcelona 4-1 Villarreal: Barça Move Back Into First Temporarily as Pressure Mounts on Real Madrid

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MAY 06: Players of FC Barcelona celebrate after Neymar Santos Jr scored the opening goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Villarreal CF at Camp Nou stadium on May 6, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona kept up the pressure on Real Madrid with a dominant display against Champions League chasers Villarreal at the Camp Nou.

Neymar opened the scoring with a well-taken finish before Cédric Bakambu equalised on the half an hour mark. Lionel Messi then added a second before Luis Suárez scored a third with a mesmerizing run and confident dispatch. Messi then completed the rout with a fine penalty.

The hosts started the game the brighter of the two in the Catalonian sun, with early dominant pressure. The first twenty minutes was a flurry of surprising misplaced passes from unusual candidates in Messi and Neymar.

Messi had the first real sight of goal with a curling free kick from just outside the box in a dangerous area. Villarreal goalkeeper Andrés Fernández made easy work with a comfortable catch to keep the Blaugrana at bay.

However, the game ignited on the 21st minute with the opening goal from Neymar, who calmly slotted into the back of the net. After a cross from Sergi Roberto to the back post, Messi controlled the ball and fired across goal.

Brazilian superstar Neymar, who has scored in his eight previous matches against the Yellow Submarine, notched his ninth in as many matches with a nonchalant finish into the bottom corner.The Villarreal defenders could feel aggrieved as Neymar looked marginally offside, but the linesman allowed it.

It wouldn’t take Villarreal long to work their way back into the match. The game would open up as the two sides took turns to create openings. The writing was on the wall for Barcelona as they diced with death, and in the 31st minute Bakambu pounced on a fine through ball, using his pace to stride away from Gerard Pique and tuck the ball past Marc-André ter Stegen, leaving the Camp Nou stunned into silence.

It looked like the two sides would go in at the first half level, but the genius of Messi eased nerves inside the stadium. On the stroke of half time, the diminutive playmaker weaved his way past two players on the edge of the box before drilling the ball inside the post, courtesy of a deflection.

The hosts continued the second half in the same style that they finished the first. Wave after wave of attack must have made Mateo Musacchio and his marshalled, often stingy backline, want the ground up to swallow them up.

Messi again nearly punished a lack of pressure from the defence as a half-volley at the edge of the box stung the goalkeepers hands on the turn of the hour.

The trio of MSN lived up to the hype as Luis Suárez got in on the act to relieve the pressure on the Barcelona faithful. It was a fantastic goal as the Uruguayan hustled and bustled his way through a packed defence, turned his marker inside and out before burying a shot past the goalkeeper, who in hindsight should’ve saved it.

Barcelona then made sure of proceedings with Messi’s second goal of the game after chipping a cheeky paneka penalty down the centre of the goal, showcasing the confidence running through the squad.

The awarding of the penalty was justified after wizardry from Neymar on the wing created a cross, which Suarez tried to finish, but was handled by Jaume Costa.

