Granada 0-4 Real Madrid: Los Blancos Cruise to Victory After First-Half Masterclass

GRANADA, SPAIN – MAY 06: Alvaro Morata of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring the second goal during the La Liga match between Granada CF v Real Madrid CF at Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on May 6, 2017 in Granada, Spain. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

A heavily changed Real Madrid climbed back to the top of La Liga, displacing title rivals Barcelona who had held the lead for a few short hours, following Los Blancos’ extremely comfortable 4-0 win over the hapless, spineless and already-relegated Granada.

A first-half brace each from James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata was enough to see off their less than impressive opposition and put the pressure back onto Luis Enrique’s men.

The visitors could not have wished for a better start as Rodriguez tapped home from close range within two minutes after being found by Lucas Vazquez who was left in acres of space on the right-hand side.

There were calls for offside as the ball was slipped across the area, however the flag stayed down and the 25-year-old midfielder moved into double figures for the season with the simplest of finishes.

Within 10 minutes the Columbian then punished the hapless Granada defence again as he drifted into the area unmarked and powered Fabio Coentrao’s deep cross from the left-hand side into the back of the net – with host’s custodian Guillermo Ochoa only able to palm the header into his own goal, marking Rodriguez’s 11th of this campaign, more than his opposition XI had reached this season.

The early onslaught seemed to provoke Granada boss Tony Adams into an early change, which seems to be becoming a regular occurrence inside the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes nowadays, as one Watford loanee replaced another – with attacking output Aly Malle forced to make way for centre-back Uche Henry Agbo after just 16 minutes..

The defensive change seemed to solidify the already-relegated side somewhat, but not for long – as Morata crashed home Madrid’s third on the half-hour mark from 12-yards after a low cross from Danilo allowed the second-string attacker to power his right-footed effort in off the crossbar.

The 24-year-old then added insult to injury – leaving some home fans in tears, as he curled his second of the night, and Los Blancos’ fourth, into the top right-hand corner less than five minutes later after overpowering the Granada defensive efforts following a cute pass from Marco Asensio on the edge of the area following an unchallenged run from the halfway line.

It looked as if the Spanish capital side were going to simply embarrass Tony Adams and his side before half-time, however Vazquez could only find the crossbar with his venomous left-footed effort which would have sparked mass outcry inside the tension-building bowl of apathy in Andalusia, but instead called an end to the onslaught, for a short period of time at least.

The second 45 started in the same vein the earlier had progressed with Real on top, and if it were not for Asensio drifting into an offside position after a surging Sergio Ramos run in a five on two situation favouring the Champions League semi-finalist’s they would have likely equalled the highest amount of goals scored against Granada at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes during a La Liga fixture.

However, it certainly did not look as if the hosts were keen to close the four-goal gap as on more than one occasion potentially dangerous crosses were met by no attacking threat or presence, optimising the lacklustre mindset of the so-called Granada team.

Los Blancos continued to create chances throughout the opening 20 minutes of the second-half with Ramos missing two which were easier to score and Vazquez forcing a smart save from Ochoa – following a run from deep by the visitor’s highest appearance maker in La Liga this season.

With less than 15 minutes to go Granada produced their best move of the night after some intricate football allowed Martin Hongla an attempt to add some respect into the scoreline, but the 19-year-old could only fire his effort over the top of the open goal – summing up the Nasrids’ night and overall season.

It seemed in the final minutes Granada were trying to show the spirit that their fans – who were still present to the end for the most-part holding up ‘we will return’ banners, would have expected throughout.

However, in-truth, Madrid were happy to sail to the most comfortable win they will have in La Liga and climb back to the top of the league with seven points now needed from the final three games to ensure Zinedine Zidane’s men secure only their second title in nine years.

