Caps United risk heartbreak

A SCRAMBLE for the three West African strikers coming to be assessed by Zimbabwe’s Caf Champions League representatives, Caps United is looming, with FC Platinum and ZPC Kariba monitoring the situation with keen interest.

BY Kevin Mapasure

While the players, two of whom were expected in the country last night, are destined to make Caps United their first port of call, FC Platinum is still interested in Nigerian attacker, Abasirim Chidiebere, who is set to arrive in the country on Tuesday.

Ghanaians, Richard Addai and Wilson Andoh were scheduled to fly in last night.

FC Platinum were the first to sound Abasirim Chidiebere in the build up to the current season, but Caps United have since stolen the march on them due to the lure of the Champions League.

However, everything could still swing back in FC Platinum’s favour if the Green Machine, who have had financial problems, fail to put an attractive package on the table.

On the other hand, ZPC Kariba are interested in one of the two Ghanaian attackers, who were expected to touch down at 9pm last night.

The players expected to walk into a professional set-up, where if terms are agreed, they expect to get full payment of their signing-on fees.

“The players are destined for Caps United but they can still land at other clubs that have expressed interest,” an informed source said.

Caps United, who begin their quest for a Caf Champions League quarter-final berth with a tough away match against Zamalek, are desperate to sign four more players to fill in slots they had left vacant.

More so, with the departure of Simba Nhivi, with whom they could not agree terms for a new deal, the Green Machine are hard-pressed to replenish their attacking resources, where they have been relying on Abbas Amidu as the main striker.

Caps United’s failure to meet Nhivi’s demands has raised fears that they might be priced out of the imports.

The popular Harare giants cannot afford long-winding talks with the West Africans, particularly with the financially well-up FC Platinum lurking.

ZPC Kariba have also shown that they have the resources to compete with anyone in the market and they could also haunt Caps United.

Caps United have looked at the West African market in search of talent that can strengthen their side in the demanding mini league stage of the continental showcase.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side are particularly looking for players with a bigger stature, as well as prolific in front of goal.

In their championship-winning season, top goal scorer, Leonard Tsipa, only managed 12 goals in all competitions.

While FC Platinum suggested this week that their interest in Chidiebere ended with the closure of the transfer window, it has been established that the club is still in the race for the frontman, who they would be able to register on July 1.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo this week told NewsDaySport that the platinum miners had ended their interest.

A source at the club, however, suggested otherwise, saying that, while the club will not start an auction-like tussle with Caps, they will be watching with keen interest, ready to pounce at the slightest of opportunity.

Caps United have tried to keep secret their impending deals, guarding any information about the players’ trip jealously.

There will be a lot of football for Caps this season, where they will play a minimum of six more matches in the continental safari, having already played and knocked out the Democratic Republic of Congo’s TP Mazembe and Lesotho champions, Lioli.

Chitembwe has been managing his player resources carefully in a bid to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

Makepekepe celebrated the postponement of their Premier Soccer League match against Dynamos, as they fretted on losing some of their players through injury in what is usually a bruising derby.

