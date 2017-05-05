Akbay feels the heat

HIGHLANDERS head coach Erol Akbay has admitted that sitting at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table has come with added pressure for his side.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Dutch coach leads his side in pursuit of another set of three points when they take on struggling Chapungu in their own back yard tomorrow.

He said that coaching and playing for Highlanders also brings a lot of pressure as most teams play some of their best football when they take on the Bulawayo giants, but he has been coping well.

“Highlanders are always under pressure and now being at the top we are under more pressure,” Akbay said.

“Highlanders are a big club and every team that plays us will always want to beat us. We know that; it’s normal and we have accepted it. All we have to do is to make sure we just win our games.”

The Bulawayo giants are on 12 points after winning their last three matches against Tsholotsho in Beitbridge, ZPC Kariba and Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium.

Their only defeat so far has come against top-flight league returnees Shabanie Mine.

Bosso’s other win came in the opening round of fixtures against Bulawayo City whom they beat 2-0.

Their match against Chapungu tomorrow will be the second one they play away from Barbourfields following the postponement of their match against Harare City.

After the match against airmen tomorrow, Highlanders brace for Dynamos at Barbourfields in their next league encounter.

Bosso have thrived from their frontline combination of Prince Dube, who has scored four goals so far, and former Dynamos attacker Rodreck Mutuma.

Mutuma has scored just one goal to date, but has been instrumental in the Bosso wins.

Tomorrow the two will be looking to combine to good effect again, hoping to inspire the team to another positive result.

