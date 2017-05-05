Chapungu in another acid test

CASTLE Lager Premier Soccer League basement side Chapungu are hoping to turn around their fortunes when they host table toppers Highlanders in a duel at Ascot Stadium tomorrow.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The army side have been on a poor run having only managed two draws and are winless so far this season, a return that is sure to be giving the technical department some sleepless nights.

Since taking charge at Chapungu, coach Tendai Chikuni has introduced a new brand of football at the club where he is emphasising on retention of possession.

Despite a hiding at the hands of champions Caps United over the weekend, Chikuni is confident that his charges have the ability to turn the corner though he remains wary of the log leaders.

“Against Highlanders we will be the underdogs, but I am confident the guys have what it takes to get a positive result. We are also playing at home and it is very important to preserve our territory,” Chikuni said. “Results have not been coming, but I think it is a matter of confidence which we are already building amongst the players, remember this is a new project and the guys will soon get used to the way we want them to be playing.”

Chikuni said the hiding against Caps does not truly reflect where they are as a club.

“The defeat to Caps United was unfortunate, but I will not want to blame my players for that. We did not prepare properly for the match because it was confirmed to us a day before because of issues to do with securing the venue.”

The former Shabanie coach has been under pressure to produce results and knows his future may come into question at some point if things don’t change.

“I want to thank the executive and all my bosses for the support they have been giving us during this difficult period.”

