Highlands Primary win Dairibord rugby tourney

Highlands Primary School yesterday proved too powerful for a determined Admiral Tait Primary School to edge their rivals 19-10 and clinch the Dairiboard Rugby Festival junior tournament cup.

BY Kennedy Nyavaya

In a captivating game of rugby, the arch-rivals scored two tries apiece, as they went to the break with Highlands leading 12-10. A physically aggressive Admiral Tait team, however, did not hand their opponents the game on a silver platter.

The tightly-contested second half also went to Highlands, whose single converted try further separated the two. After the game, an elated Highlands coach, Passion Kanyemba said teamwork was key for their success.

“The secret behind the success of the team is teamwork and we have some of the guys, who played last year as well,” he said.

“At this level, these guys had to watch more professional rugby and look forward to play for their national teams and one way to prepare them is to have our own week as primary schools where we can have more game time.”

Meanwhile, Blakiston Primary School sailed past Braeside to scoop third place at the tourney, which saw 16 teams from different provinces battle it out for honours.

Festival director, Tawanda Jimu described the tourney, which is in its second year, as a huge leap forward for rugby development in the country, as it could spur talented youngsters forward. “We have seen from this tournament that the future of rugby is bright, as we have noticed a lot of talent since morning. It’s a growing sport and it’s something that we are looking forward to that even more schools can in future come to participate to give the boys a platform to be seen and scouted,” he said.

