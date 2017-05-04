Maziwisa targets golden boot award

SHABANIE MINE gunslinger, Nelson Maziwisa is confident of finishing as the Premier Soccer League’s top marksman this season, following a commendable start on his return to the Chinda Boys.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

Maziwisa was the league’s top goalscorer in 2012, playing for the Chinda Boys. This season he has scored three times in five matches and he looks to be in fine fettle to reach his target.

“This season, I am playing regularly here (at Shabanie Mine) and if I continue playing every game, I am confident I will be the top goalscorer again,” he said.

“I was the top goalscorer in 2012 and I know it can be achieved because I did it before. Our fans are always behind us, which gives us a lot of confidence. I have always loved the club and the fans have welcomed me back to the team. My teammates are very supportive and we always encourage each other to work hard.”

The brief for Bvaru Bvaru, as Shabanie Mine are affectionately known, is to enjoy the ride in the elite division and make sure they retain their top-flight status at the end of the season.

Coach, Takesure Chiragwi is happy knowing that everything is going according to plan, following their weekend victory over Tsholotsho.

“We were playing very well even in the games we failed to collect maximum points, we have good players who only need confidence to perform at the highest level.

“The win against Tsholotsho gives us confidence for our next game against Ngezi Platinum and we just hope to keep the momentum going.

“We do not want to prove anything to anyone and my job as coach is to motivate the players to do their best and enjoy themselves in the campaign,” he said.

