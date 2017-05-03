Derby called off

Sports Reporter

IT’S now official, the blockbuster Harare Derby featuring champions CAPS United and Dynamos is off!

The Premier Soccer League yesterday confirmed that the match, which was scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, had been postponed indefinitely because they could not find a venue for the big tie.

The Herald revealed yesterday that the match was off.

The bitter rivals were locked out of the stadium after the giant facility was booked by Nigerian Pastor Chris Oyakhilome for a special service of his Christ Embassy Ministries set for this Sunday.

Rufaro, which could have been an alternative venue, is still undergoing renovations after the authorities decided to do away with the damaged artificial turf and replace it with natural grass.

This has left the league without an alternative venue and PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare yesterday said a new date will be announced.

“The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture between Dynamos FC and CAPS United FC scheduled for Sunday May 7, 2017 has been postponed due to the unavailability of a venue to host the match.

“The National Sports Stadium has been booked for a church event while the City of Harare is still to complete works on Rufaro Stadium.

“The new date will be announced in due course. We would like to apologise to all our stakeholders for the postponement of this much awaited derby,” said Bare.

The National Sports Stadium has hosted five Premiership teams since the beginning of this season after Rufaro was closed for renovations with giants Dynamos, CAPS United, Harare City, Black Rhinos and Yadah having to take turns to host their home matches.

Rhinos and Harare City have played matches at Morris Depot after the National Sports was also closed at the weekend to make way for the preparations of the church event.

The giants, however, are lagging behind with their fixtures as they are now two games in arrears.

It looks to be more complicated for Makepekepe who face a daunting schedule in the next two months of Champions League group stage which begins next week with an away tie to Zamalek of Egypt next Friday. The match will be handled by Ivorian referee Denis Dembele and will be played in Alexandria.

But back home, log leaders Highlanders, who have engaged Nhlanhla Dube as their chief executive, will be seeking to establish their foundation when they travel to winless Chapungu on Saturday.

Impressive newboys Yadah will also be away as they set out for a date against struggling Bantu Rovers.

Fixtures

Saturday: ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo City (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Harare City (Dulivhadzimo), Ngezi Platinum v Shabanie Mine (Baobab), Chapungu v Highlanders (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Yadah FC (Luveve),

Sunday: Chicken Inn v How Mine (Luveve), FC Platinum v Hwange (Maglas), Triangle United v Black Rhinos (Gibbo)

POSTPONED: Dynamos v CAPS United (TBA)

