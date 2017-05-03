Highlands defend Dairibord fest

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

Highlands . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (9) 19 Admiral Tait . . . . . . . . . . . . (3) 11

HIGHLANDS Primary School continued with their dominance in the Under-13 Dairibord Rugby Schools Festival at Prince Edward when they beat Admiral Tait Primary yesterday.

Passion Kanyemba, the Highlands coach, was full of praise for his team.

“We are glad that we successfully defended our title which we won last year. It was difficult to come and win all the games up to the finals, but we were determined.

“We also thank the parents for the support they gave us and we had several parents rallying behind their children which gave us more energy during play.

“Playing Admiral Tait was difficult as we did not know their strengths and weaknesses,’’ said Kanyemba. The losers said they will come back stronger next year. Romeo Masawi said they could have won the title, but they were happy with the silver medals.

“We are happy with the kids’ performance since it was our first time here and getting into the final is a huge achievement for us as a school.

“We practiced for the festival, but we were not expecting to get this far.“The boys did well and I applauded them for being courageous with the way they took the defending champions head on.

“Our winger was giving them a torrid time and things could have been different if he had limped out of the match through injury,’’ said Masawi.

The tournament continues this morning with high-profile matches lined up at all the five venues — Jubilee, Avenues, Chapel, Rhodes and Hospital fields.

Some of the main matches today include the battle between Churchill and Ellis Robins, Prince Edward face Livingstone College of Zambia while Eaglesvale are up against St John’s College.

