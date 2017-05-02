Black Rhinos on a roll

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

Black Rhinos . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0 FC Platinum . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .0

BLACK Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa yesterday said he is seeking to match the trailblazing side that won the championship in their debut season in 1984 after his side put up a gritty shift in a Castle Lager Premiership match against FC Platinum at Morris Depot.

The hosts were guilty of wasting a glut of chances.

The army side, who have made a flying start to their campaign, had a good opportunity to climb top of the table yesterday if they had won, but their finishing let them down. FC Platinum also had their moments in an entertaining match that could have gone either way.

“I think a draw is a fair result, but we were supposed to win this game. We created chances and we missed. So we are still going to work on our strikers,’’ said Mutizwa.

“Not taking away anything from FC Platinum, who also missed their chances, I think we had better chances than them. “But I am happy that my boys are gaining confidence with each and every game. If we keep with the same pace we can manage to match the yesteryear Rhinos.

“In terms of skill, dribbling and ball control, the current side cannot match the yesteryear players, but we are trying each and every day to work on them. I think with more games they can achieve that.” Former Warriors striker Lot Chiwunga was the villain for the army side after he fluffed more than five good chances.

Just like Mutizwa, Mapeza also rued the missed scoring opportunities. The platinum miners are now on nine points, three behind log leaders Highlanders, while Rhinos have 10 from five starts.

“Each and every coach, when you go out for a game, you go out there looking for maximum points, but today we drew and we have to accept it. I think our biggest problem is we are creating chances, but we are not utilising those chances,” said Mapeza.

Teams

Black Rhinos: H. Rusawo, J. Mukombwe, F. Banda (W. Chakanyuka, 67th min), B. Homora, S. Linyama, W. Kapinda, D. Mudadi , C. Chitsamba (V. Mhandu, 80th min), M. Kureva, B. Marere, L. Chiwunga

FC Platinum: P. Mhari, R. Muduviwa, E. Moyo. W. Stima, I. Nekati, W. Mhango, S. Shoko, R. Chinyengetere, T. Chawapihwa (I. Wadi, 78th min), C. Sibanda (B. Muzondiwa, 56th min), G. Mbweti (B. Amidu, 88th min)

