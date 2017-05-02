How Mine pile misery on Bantu Rovers

HOW MINE…….. (1)1

BANTU ROVERS……..0

HOW MINE continued their steadily rise on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League log after condemning Bantu Rovers to their fifth defeat in six matches in a match played at Luveve Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Toto Banda was on target again for the gold miners after rounding off Bantu Rovers defenders in the 14th minute, before placing the ball past goalkeeper Notice Dube.

How Mine held onto that solitary goal to the final whistle, which took them to position three on the table with 10 points after putting together three wins on the trot following a sluggish start to the season.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu said his side has always been playing well from the start of the season, but they were failing to get the goals.

“It’s good that we have won three games in a row and we are slowly moving upwards,” he said.

But there were anxious moments for How Mine in optional time with Bantu Rovers missing two clear chances.

Substitute Mbonisi Ncube had his effort cleared off the line by How Mine captain Makundika Sakala a minute into optional time and just a minute before referee Thembinkosi Sibanda could blow to end the match goalkeeper Donovan Bernard came to the gold miners’ rescue, making a brilliant save off a Newman Sianchali’s effort.

It’s not looking good for the top flight football returnees Bantu Rovers, but coach Joseph Sibindi, standing in for Methembe Ndlovu, who is out of the country, believes they will come right.

“It’s work in progress. We played and created chances. We are happy with the performance of the boys although we are disappointed with the result,” Sibindi said.

Bantu Rovers employed the long ball trying to catch How Mine on the break, but they could not penetrate the solid defence of the gangly Sakala and Kudzai Chideu.

TEAMS

HOW MINE: D Bernard, P Tonha (P Moyo 56’), B Mbiriri, K Chideu, M Sakala, M Mukumba, T Banda, P Manhanga, K Musharu, M Ncube (G Nguwodzawo 66’), T January (T Ranthokoane 40’)

BANTU ROVERS: N Dube, K Dzingwe, D Ndlovu (M Mlangeni 79’), S Nyahwa, J Nsingo, M Chitambwe, B Sibanda, L Ndlela, M Dube (N Sianchali 51’), O Chirinda, B Ncube (M Ncube 81’)

