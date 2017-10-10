Zimbabwe: Cabinet Ministers sworn in

Three Cabinet Ministers were sworn in this afternoon, Tuesday at the State House after a highly anticipated reshuffle by President Robert Mugabe.

Online Reporter

Mugabe swore in Chiratidzo Mabuwa who was appointed as the Youths, Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment minister, Happyton Bonyongwe, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and Edgar Mbwembwe, Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Mugabe also swore in Ministers of State namely the once isolated and returning prodigal son Webster Shamu ,Provincial Affairs, Mashonaland West , Thokozile Mathuthu, Provincial Affairs, Matabeleland North and Dr Paul Chimedza , Provincial Affairs, Masvingo.

