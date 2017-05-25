Tsvangirai meets with top church leaders

HARARE – MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai met with top leaders of the World Council of Churches (WCC) to discuss justice and peace ahead of the key 2018 elections.

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka confirmed to the Daily News that the MDC leader met on Tuesday with top leaders from the Geneva-based WCC.

“I will not give much details save to confirm to you that indeed, the bishops met…Tsvangirai at their request. It speaks to the wide national engagement that is taking place to ensure the country is back on the rails,” Tamborinyoka said.

MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa also confirmed the meeting with leaders of the WCC, representing about a quarter of the world’s 2,2 billion Christians.

“We had a meeting with different churches. The delegation was from the WCC,” Chamisa said.

A high powered delegation of the WCC led by the body’s secretary general secretary, Reverend Olav Fykse Tveit, and including local church leaders and clergy from Europe, North America and across Africa has been on a two-day trip to lend support to long-suffering Zimbabweans who are groaning under President Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule.

In a statement posted on WCC website, Tveit said their mission was to fight for justice.

“We make this solidarity visit to Zimbabwe to express our commitment to work with the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), including our member churches and all peace-seeking people of Zimbabwe, and to support their tireless efforts on the ground to secure justice and peace in the country,” Tveit said.

Member churches of ZCC include the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Methodist Episcopal Church, African Independent Church, African Reformed Church, Anglican Church, United Methodist and the Salvation Army, among others.

