Pastor calls God on mobile phone, discusses with him while Churchgoers cheer (VIDEO)
A video making the rounds online features a Zimbabwean pastor who claimed to have spoken to God over the phone during a church service. The pastor was filmed “talking to God” over his cellphone while the churchgoers cheered in the background.
He called a woman from the crowd to come and receive a message from God.
As soon as the woman knelt down before him, the pastor started receiving instructions from God over the phone, which he told to the woman.
