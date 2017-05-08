Prophet Bushiri gets thunderous welcome in Nigeria

Bushiri with his communications director Nyondo

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Friday evening landed at Osuba Airport in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, like a prince returning home from years abroad to assume the waiting crown.

Flowers, hugs, huge security presence, police sirens and waving flags greeted the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader right from the airport to the Mercy City—headquarters of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, founded by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Prophet Bushiri, popularly referred to as Major 1, is on a four day spiritual crusade to Nigeria at the invitation of Prophet Jeremiah, known to many as Omoto 1.

Prophet Jeremiah, who owns the multinational Mercy TV, was accompanied at the airport by a number of senior chiefs, church members and members of the media to welcome South Africa based, but Malawian born celebrity preacher Prophet Bushiri.

The stately security, coloured by hundreds of police officers, gave a heartening escort of a 22 minutes travel from the airport to Mercy City—with hundreds, defying the scorching heat, lined along the streets just to have a wave at Prophet Bushiri.

Posters and billboards were spread across the skies of Warri and the mood of great anticipation of the ECG leader illuminated the city.

The 20 vehicle convoy, amidst police sirens, snaked the streets of Warri enroute to the Mercy City and the climax was the two Prophet’s triumphant entry on the gates of Mercy City.

Thousands trooped to the gates to either catch his glimpse or just to feel the marks of his footprints on the ground. It was amazing watching locals tussle to collect the sand from the spots of his footprints.

Like a Head of State, the police gave him a military honour, garbed in spiritual edification, and proclaimed: “Major 1, as you are here, we are certain that our land has been delivered and healed.”

After the military honour, the two Men of God entered the main hall of the church which, according to an usher, accommodates close to 50 000 people. Hundreds others gathered outside, overflows.

A journalist from Mercy TV said people flock to the area as early as 3pm—with hundreds other spending a night within the church’s premise.

The noise of welcome, inside the church, was deafening. Placards of warmth bearing Prophet Bushiri’s name were all over, spread a sea of swarms.

“I am greatly honoured by your welcome,” said Prophet Bushiri late Friday during the opening service. He acknowledged the eruptive growth of the Prophet Jeremiah’s ministry as a manifestation of God’s will.

“I was here three years ago and this place was all bush. Today, it’s a complete city. I can’t wait to return, again, after three years. God is doing something for Nigeria through Prophet Jeremiah,” he said.

What is Mercy City comprises two huge churches, spread of lodges and recreation parks, known as mountains of miracles, where congregants go in solitude to pray and get delivered.

Warri—a commercial capital city of Delta State, with a population of over 311 970 people—is an oil hub in South Nigeria and houses an annex of the Delta State Government House.

Analysts say the collaboration of the two Prophets will not only engender spiritual liberation to the continent of Africa, but will spark a socio-economic gain for the host state, Delta, as visitors from all over the world throng to Warri for the 4 day encounter. – NyasaTimes

