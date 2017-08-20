Your hot sex wish list

We all have a bucket list, but have you ever wondered about having a sex wish list? If you already have one, it’s time to get it out of your memory box and update it. Here’s what to add to it:

Mutual masturbation

Watching each other masturbate can be very intimate and sensual. Imagine watching him watch you, and thinking about is you as he touches himself. You also get to see what turns him on and you can use that next time you seduce him.

Dominate

Almost every girl wants to experience having their man in a position where they have no control. Use handcuffs; he needs to be in a space where he gives all of himself to you. He must obey your every wish while you do your thing.

Outdoor sex

People want to explore sex outside of the bedroom. The bedroom is great, but it’s not very adventurous. Imagine how sexy it’ll be if the two of you had sex under the stars and in the open air?

Sex tape

There is a part of us that’s curious to know what we look like when we’re doing the deed. Why not make a video of yourself and your partner? Just make sure to delete it soon after you’ve watched it.

Threesome

This fantasy is more common than you think. There’s something exciting about having sex with two other people. The fact that you can watch, but also get to participate can be extremely hot.