‘I’m tired of sex with my husband’

Jade Zwane answers readers’ questions about sexting, fidelity and erections.

Reader: I don’t enjoy sex with my husband any more, I just do it for the sake of doing it. I don’t feel anything, what could be the problem? I have never cheated on him and I don’t want to. I’m happy besides the sex.

Jade: Hi. Did you enjoy it before? Do you recall the event that occurred and stopped you from enjoying being intimate with your husband? This is important, as it may be something you need to work through emotionally. Do you still reach climax? I ask because that can be crucial to your enjoyment of sex. If you’re not reaching climax, you need to figure out how to get there as this can make sex exciting again.

Reader: I’ve been in a relationship for the past six years. Our sex life has always been good, but, for the past six months, I’ve been in touch with my ex and we’ve been sexting. Now I find it more interesting to have sex with my ex than with my current love. I’m in a dilemma and have stopped having sex with my current love. How do I overcome this situation?

Jade: You need to be honest with yourself about what you want, what is more important to you and who you see yourself sharing your future with. You have to make a choice between your two lovers because you’re the one who has to live with the consequences of your decision. Once you have chosen your partner, you must be willing to put the necessary effort into the relationship to make it work for all parties involved.

Reader: I’m a 22-year-old male. From about the age of 13 or 14, I started masturbating. The result is that my penis is very weak. I rub it just a little and then I ejaculate. Basically, I suffer from premature ejaculation. Is there anything I can do to strengthen my penis and the veins leading to it? I would prefer something natural. What’s your advice?

Jade: Although there is no specific solution for premature ejaculation, there are treatments and behavioural methods that can be used. The latter would be the “natural” way. This refers to thinking about other things during sex.

Another method is to stop masturbating if you’re alone, or change positions when you’re with a partner just before you feel you are about to ejaculate. The use of thicker condoms can, in most cases, reduce sensitivity of the penis and therefore prolong the duration of the erection. Alternatively, you can speak to your doctor about possible treatment.