Cop turns niece (17) into sex slave

A married police officer based at Nkulumane Police Station in Bulawayo apparently admitted that his agility between the sheets has turned his 17-year-old niece into a sex-crazed girl as she was now running away from home and pestering him for sex.

Desire Dubayi confessed that he was in an incestuous relationship with his niece after the girl’s mother, Dubayi’s aunt, exposed him at the Bulawayo Civil Court that he was sampling her daughter.

The mother claimed her daughter was now uncontrollable and last year she missed her Ordinary Level November examinations after Dubayi took her for a sexual sojourn in Gweru adding that he once locked her for three days in a certain house while having sexual intercourse with her.

The teenager’s mother, who was seeking a protection order against Dubayi, said the latter should stop stalking and pestering her daughter for sex as the two were related.

“I am Desire Dubayi’s aunt and I am applying for a protection order against him because he is affecting my daughter by his conduct. He always comes to my house and takes my daughter and sleeps with her. This is despite the fact that they are related and that Dubayi is married and has children. The respondent follows my daughter to school where he takes her away to his house so that they can have sex.

“Last year my daughter missed her exams after Dubayi took her to Gweru where she was living like a sex slave. While in Gweru he instructed her not to answer my phone calls and even those from our relatives. He is also taking her at night to have sexual intercourse with her,” said the teenager’s mother.

She made a passionate plea to the presiding magistrate Sheunesu Matova that Dubayi should not talk or stalk her daughter for sex as that was now affecting her.

She added: “I once reported him to the police for sexual abuse but he was acquitted by the court. That arrest did not however, stop him from stalking her as he once locked her in a certain house for three days fulfilling his sexual appetite until I rescued her. Just imagine on the day we were supposed to go to court he took her again to that house to have sex.”

In response, Dubayi who initially chose to remain tight-lipped, later opened up saying he was “madly” in love with the girl.

“I have nothing to say except to declare that I have been through a lot of things because of this case. We have been in love with the girl when all this was happening,” said Dubayi.

The magistrate, in his ruling ordered Dubayi to stay away from the girl and to also stop all forms of communication with her.

