The fine line between love and hate

Caroline Chikangu

How is it that we are where we are today? Am I alive or I am dead? Am I sane or I am insane? I can’t make sense of everything that is going on. I am lonely, suffocated and consumed by a great cloud of sadness. Will I ever get out of here? My heart is beyond broken and it’s proving hard to heal. I am still trying to pick up the fragments of my shattered heart.

I remember vividly the world and the perfect life that you promised before we got here. I was convinced and I had no choice but to fall head over heels in love with you. My world you were and nothing made sense without you. The thought of living without you made me cry. My heart was filled with nothing but love for you. My body was electrified by just one simple touch and just a kiss on the forehead made goose bumps come out in a split second. My mind was filled with thoughts of who we would become and the life we would live until death separated us. My mouth was filled with nothing but your name and the sound of your voice was music to my ears.

I craved for your presence and never had enough of you. You were the first thing I would think of when I woke up and the last when I went to bed. Amazingly you lived even in my dreams. Not hearing from you for an hour made me lose my mind. A phone call from you made me happy and your text messages made me smile like one who had won a lotto. Sometimes we would talk none stop till late and we never got tired. Sometimes we would just hold hands and say nothing, it was just enough. We laughed at each other’s jokes even though sometimes they were not so funny.

I was convinced you were created for me and I for you. I was persuaded I would never love someone else again for my heart believed it was only meant for you. I was convinced I would die than live this short life without you if it meant I had to lose you. Even though I have flaws l felt beautiful. Even though I had fears and worries I became fearless. Although I am cheap I felt worthy because you made it a mission to make me feel that way. The way you looked at me made me feel like I owned the world.

Change is certain but I was confident it would only be positive. Alas, I guess I was wrong. You should have told me that I was no longer your world. I saw you becoming a zombie in my presence. You slowly drifted away and I could tell something was wrong. My best friend was gone and a stranger had taken over. I had a lot to tell you but I didn’t know the person you had become so I chose to hold my peace. My heart began to be filled with anger, frustration and bitterness as the love which once filled my heart was strangled to death by it all.

Now my world is spinning. I don’t want to wake up because the only happy place I can see you is in my dreams. I question my sanity and wonder if I am still in the land of the living. I have endless discussions with myself in my head hoping to get the answers of how we got here. The hatred I have when I hear your name if it could kill, you will be dead by now. The thought of you touching me make my whole body numb. My mouth is filled with curses and bitter words. Not to talk of Your voice which is now a pain to my ears. A phone call from you makes me feel like jumping off a tower and your text messages makes me feel like throwing the phone to the wall. Those not so funny jokes are actually now so silly I can’t believe I used to laugh at such.

I am convinced you were created to torture me. I am convinced there is someone else out there for me. I thought I would die if l lived a day without you but I guess I am still alive or maybe I am a ghost. I feel ugly, consumed by fear and I look so cheap because you made it a mission to make me feel this way. I am one full of anger that I feel sorry for those that suffer for what they didn’t do.

Worst of it all we became nothing and death certainly didn’t separate us. I am left wondering how we got here.

Ms Caroline Chikangu is an emerging prolific writer and she writes on social issues for The Zimbabwe Mail. Caroline can be contacted at c.chikangu @gmail.com

