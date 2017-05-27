Debunking the “fat girls can’t and shouldn’t wear tight clothes” myth

Local plus size clothing label lets curvy girls slay hard. Here we chat to her about her personal style and this cool brand:

How would you describe your style?

Simple, chic, and very sexy. I love body-hugging clothes, I love to show off my curves! I’ve heard “fat girls can’t and shouldn’t wear tight clothes” so many times, but I do it ALL THE TIME and I love it! What is your favourite clothing brand? I can’t afford it yet, but I’m so obsessed with Gucci right now. Tell us a bit about your plus-size label? LeeBex breaks stereotypes about plus size fashion. Most plus-size brands make clothes that are too sophisticated and mature and they ensure that the clothes “cover up” a lot. LeeBex does the opposite – the brand is about making fashionable, trendy outfits for big girls. We want big girls to wear crop tops and slay hard in them. What is the best advice you can give for curvy dressing? Comfort! Comfort! Comfort! Be comfortable and I truly believe this comes from correct sizing. Wear clothes that fit you, don’t buy a smaller size or a bigger size, get clothes that fit you perfectly so that you can feel good!

