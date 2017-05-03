Magaya shopping disrupted
JOHANNESBURG – “Prophet” Walter Magaya’s attempt to shop at Century City Mall in Newlands South Africa was disturbed as people jostled in a sports shop to receive prayers.
Among the people were employees of a restaurant who left dinners unattended and a security guard Innocent Mpofu who pleaded with Prophet Magaya’s heavy security to receive prayers.
“We failed to attend the crusade because of work pressure but I cannot let Prophet Magaya leave this place without blessing me,” said Mpofu.
Shoppers were distracted and got surprised to see Prophet Magaya laying hands on people assuming that he was a footballer since he was putting a Yadah FC soccer jersey.
South Africans joined the queue for prayers after learning that he was the Prophet who made history by filling Newlands Cricket Stadium. H-Metro