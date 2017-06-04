MDCT’s SMART New Zimbabwe policy blueprint finalised and ready

MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa at the police retreat seminar

This weekend the MDCT leadership and stakeholders completed the drafting of the alternative policy blueprint in a New Zimbabwe.

The party of Excellence held a policy review retreat in the outskirts of Harare to sculpture and fashion new SMART policies and Government Work program(GWP) to be rolled out once MDCT forms and becomes the next government in 2018 or earlier.

The robust three day meeting which ran from Thursday to Saturday was attended by the party’s leaders, stakeholders, civic leaders, labour, policy experts, organic intellectuals and representatives of minority groups including persons living with disabilities.

President Morgan Tsvangirai delivered the keynote address followed by the sector papers and policy actions proposals presentations that were made by different party portfolio secretaries.

The party seeks to come up with SMART new, updated, simplified and user friendly policy proposals replacing the current Agenda for Real Transformation (ART) policy document and JUICE which are now outdated.

The party of excellence has an exciting raft of SMART policy proposals and measures designed to deal with the daily challenges and problems Zimbabweans are facing.The policy PROJECT is an unassailable and credible policy alternative to the current national decay and collapse.

The alternative policy narratives have been developed in areas of governance, the economy , infrastructure, devolution, dealing with corruption, health, education, social interventions and citizen rights and protection including foreign policy.

The document is now being circulated internally and among stakeholders for further input and inclusive consultation by organs of the party in all the provinces and districts.The document will then finally be approved and adopted by the national council in due course.

The party will hold its annual policy conference in the last quarter of the year to officially adopt and launch the much awaited New Zimbabwe policy blueprint.

We call upon all interested citizens and stakeholders to contribute their idea, views and aspirations as we continue to enrich our policy blueprint to deal with the debilitating crisis and deadening poverty our country is currently sweating under.

Charged with supervision of policy, advocacy and research,

MDCT Vice President

Hon advocate Nelson Chamisa