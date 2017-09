A WEEK is an extraordinarily long time in Zimbabwean politics. One week, a female Vice President of the powerful ruling party Zanu PF is being insulted and summarily ejected out of the party and the next the seemingly powerful remaining Vice-President is facing power point presentations accusing him of “plotting” to replace the currently all powerful President Robert Mugabe.

The shifting sands of Zimbabwean politics : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

