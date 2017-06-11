Prof Moyo: Threat to President Mugabe’s legacy

Professor Jonathan Moyo

Recent utterances by Professor Jonathan Moyo in which he assumed the ascendancy of Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi to the presidency are uncalled for and an embarrassment to Zimbabwe.

By Teddie Bepete

Prof Moyo, a Zanu-PF Politburo member and Cabinet minister, was not expected to behave in such a manner.

The academic is on record straying from his core duties, vilifying his superiors in acts tantamount to treason.

It is a pity that a learned man like him would waste his precious working time hallucinating about the end of President Mugabe and proclaim it publicly.

The same President Mugabe out of whose benignity the nutty professor has been feeding for much of his successful political life.

Prof Moyo must be reminded that Zimbabwe was never born out of betrayal, and its future prosperity will remain as such; forever.

Our nation was built out of gallant deeds by doubtless heroes and heroines who took it upon themselves, for no material gain, to break the yoke of slavery.

They never conducted themselves at any one time as quislings even when situations were harsh.

These people, who, in their protracted fight against colonial tyranny, knew that the source of their strength was unity worked together in harmony.

They had realised out of the losses of the First Chimurenga that the enemy’s worst weapon was neither napalm nor atomic fire power, but the sowing of division among our people.

Prof Moyo should also be reminded that he only came yesterday and can never be a kingmaker.

He can never break the comradeship that our pioneer fighters brought from the liberation struggle.

Why is Prof Moyo acting like the bad apple in the basket?

Perhaps he is.

He feigns ignorance while he actually knows what he is up to.

Though empty and vicarious, his remarks must be held with contempt just as the politician himself has to be rated with skepticism.

If he is truly revolutionary and patriotic, then the outspoken ‘’minister of successionism’’ must retract from his self-serving histrionics.

Prof Moyo came into the limelight out of Zanu-PF’s and President Mugabe’s accommodationist processes, not because he is the best brains ever in Zanu-PF.

Why should he speak on behalf of everyone?

He should never have to take for granted the spirit of Chimurenga and its bearers, the living and the dead, who painfully pledged to this nation the veritable liberty that he is abusing with his treasonous remarks.

It’s sad that out of being a callous critic of Zanu-PF, he was given a chance to share the national burden by the same party he loathed so much. Instead, out of this Zanu-PF humanism, he has emerged a well-groomed beast out to devour his mentor. Accommodationism has built countries, and at the same time destroyed some.

Mustapha Adel Jalil was a very nauseating critic of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s rule, but was later incorporated as Justice Minister. When unrest broke out in Libya, he was sent by his government to negotiate peace with Islamist rebels in the east of Libya.

Mustapha Adel Jalil

But Mustapha Jalil suddenly defected and dramatically began to lead the rebellion from Benghazi.

Prof Moyo has emerged the main architect of factionalism in Zanu-PF.

The long-time weevil’s statements were buttressed by the felonious Didymus Mutasa coming in to be a strange bed fellow. It is apparent the two men share the same goal of destabilising the country over succession.

‘’I agree with a lot of what Jonathan Moyo is saying. He is correct,’’ said Mutasa, who left Zanu-PF after a foiled disgraceful plot against the President.

“(Sekeramayi) is the best candidate, once the President decides. What Jonathan Moyo is saying is true.’’

It is inane for any Zimbabwean to talk about succession when time is not yet ripe; when we already have a sitting President; when there are constitutional structures at both party and Government levels on what would be done if the President retires or dies. By resorting to hooliganism, Prof Moyo is bent on misleading Zimbabweans as he involves innocent people in order to balloon his conspiracy.

The dummy and unwarranted praises that he heaped on the infallible Dr Sekeramayi reflect on his parasitic political manoeuvring.

They do not reflect public sentiment, but leave us a window into the professor’s egocentric machinations.

Why has succession been a hot issue in Zimbabwean media as if it has never happened anywhere else?

It is because of the behaviour of Government insiders like Prof Moyo, people who are deliberately fanning the proliferation of the notion of ‘’succession squabbles’’ for their privy and clandestine interests.

Such kind of faithless cadres came in from the wayside because of their lust for power and wealth. They undeniably lack any ideological orientation, and their acts cannot go on with impunity.

The sacred values of the revolution should be preserved. The nation must check on such elements as Moyo since they apparently pose a serious threat to the sustenance of President Mugabe’s cherished legacy given their indulgence in succession politics.

Lest we forget, at one time in history, Prof Moyo opined that the only way to destroy Zanu-PF was to dig from within.

And those who are marching in step with him have to be warned.

The gentleman is out to put his conspiracy theory into practice.

This article was first published in the Sunday Mail

