Zanu-PF leaders fight over suspensions

THERE was drama in Bulawayo last week after suspended Zanu PF provincial women’s league chair Eva Bitu and the organ’s transport secretary Nokuthula Sibanda stormed out of a disciplinary hearing meeting arguing that the committee was improperly constituted.

Reports from local media says Bitu and Sibanda protested against the involvement of the provincial women’s league political commissar Margaret Moyo Zvipore in the disciplinary hearing proceedings.

Zvipore was suspended by Bitu on May 9, 2017 for allegedly taking orders from former women’s league deputy secretary Eunice Sandi-Moyo. She is yet to be cleared of the charges but to Bitu and Sibanda’s surprise she was part of part of the disciplinary hearing committee.

Bitu, Sibanda, Douglas “Bin Laden” Gangaidzo (Deputy Provincial Commissar), and Constance Ndlovu (Women’s League Deputy Provincial Secretary for Security) were suspended last month for allegedly siding with Sandi-Moyo.

The suspended provincial women’s league chair was also accused of calling for a Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) without authority from the main wing’s chair Dennis Ndlovu.

“Bitu and Sibanda walked out of the hearing session at Davies Hall (Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters) because Zvipore was part of the committee yet she is under suspension. Zvipore is also junior to Bitu and she can’t conduct hearing on her boss,” said a Zanu PF official.

The disciplinary committee chair and Zanu PF Bulawayo deputy chair Simon Khabo then notified Bitu and Sibanda that his committee would write a report indicating that a hearing was done.

Bitu is said to have questioned why Zanu PF central committee members Killian Sibanda and Godfrey Malaba were interfering in women’s league affairs.

Contacted for comment Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial chair Dennis Ndlovu said he was yet to receive a report of the hearing meeting.

“I haven’t been updated on what transpired, so I can’t say much now,” he said.

Despite her suspension Bitu has been holding meetings, for instance, a provincial women’s league executive meeting which was held on Tuesday last week where 32 out of 40 members attended.

Those who did not attend are the suspended officials — Zvipore (commissar), Tariro Zhou (security), Rose Stinta (gender and culture), Sibonginkosi Maphosa (administration), Junior Ndlovu (education) and Revai Kawusiyo (deputy information secretary).

Bitu also held two inter-district meetings between Wednesday and Thursday last week, defying her suspension by the PCC.

As the political drama escalates, women’s league national executive member Rossy Phiri, who is also facing the axe over alleged links with Sandi-Moyo, said she was threatened with death by Bitu’s driver Mr Davies Ndlovu.

She has since reported the matter to the police under case number IR:3547/17.

“On the 1st of April, 2017, I received a phone call from an unknown male who threatened me with death. I made a police report and the phone number was tracked. It was revealed on June 1, 2017 that the phone number belongs to Bitu’s driver,” she said.

“I have no grudge with Bitu but she has been lying and putting false allegations against me just to tarnish my name.

‘‘Bitu says that she is a Christian but her actions speak to the contrary.

‘‘She must leave me alone; I work for the party and people chose me because I am a hard worker and mind my own business.”

Bitu declined to comment yesterday.

