Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF factions in bloody clashes

THERE was a bloodbath at the Zanu PF Bulawayo provincial headquarters, Davis Hall, yesterday as members from the ruling party’s rival factions fought one another over the fate of under fire political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, resulting in a stabbing.

BY SILAS NKALA

The fight, which led to the stabbing of one party district youth leader, broke out after a group of party supporters opposed to Kasukuwere stormed a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting chaired by provincial leader, Dennis Ndlovu and disrupted it, arguing it was unsanctioned.

The protestors were also demanding the reconstitution of the party’s provincial executive, following the resignation of some provincial youth executives.

The meeting, Ndlovu said, had been called by Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko.

Bulawayo city centre district youth chairperson, Magura Charumbira claimed he was stabbed on the head and face, by his rivals, who accuse him of supporting the anti-Kasukuwere campaign.

Riot police officers later intervened and dispersed the protesters, allowing the PCC meeting to continue.

“I had just arrived here in the morning, when they caught me and accused me of leading the people who are calling for the ouster of Kasukuwere,” Charumbira said, naming one top party official, whom he accused of stabbing him.

He said he had reported the incident to the police.

However, police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi could not confirm the skirmishes, saying he was out of office.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, riot police officers had sealed off the entrance to the party offices to allow the meeting to proceed.

After the meeting, members of the PCC had a torrid time getting out of the premises, with some protesters baying for Ndlovu’s blood, accusing him of fighting in Kasukuwere’s corner.

Ndlovu said political tension had been brewing for quite some time, with Charumbira leading the campaign for his ouster.

“He (Charumbira) said they will remove me from this office. One day, when I came here, Charumbira emerged and questioned why I was still coming to the office, saying they had ordered me to leave,” Ndlovu said.

“I stayed away for some time and each time we planned to book a PCC meeting, they would threaten to disrupt it. On Saturday, we cancelled the meeting, but because Vice-President Phelekezela Mphoko had said he is coming, today (Sunday) we had to proceed with this meeting.

“We then saw those who are not in the PCC arriving, I suggested that we abandon the meeting, but other members said we must seek the services of the police and continue with the meeting after the VP told us that we should go ahead with the meeting and that he would hear from us what would have happened.”

Twelve out of 34 Bulawayo youth executive members resigned early this year in protest over the alleged victimisation of their colleagues, who were pushing for the ouster of former women’s league deputy secretary, Eunice Sandi Moyo and treasurer, Sarah Mahoka.

Charumbira’s camp is also pushing for the reconstitution of the youth executive.

“They are saying that I led the campaign for Kasukuwere’s ouster and it’s clear that this fight is led by Kasukuwere’s people,” Charumbira alleged.

He claimed that sometime last year, Kasukuwere promised to provide residential stands for Bulawayo youths and made them pay $50 monthly, but later turned around, saying the land was no longer available.

“Now they accuse me of pushing for Kasukuwere’s ouster and overlook what damage he has done to the party,” Charumbira said.

“Kasukuwere must answer these questions. They assaulted me to protect Kasukuwere.”

Last week, Ndlovu said he would not be railroaded into calling for Kasukuwere’s ouster, bucking a trend where other provinces had signed a petition for the ouster of the political commissar. – NewsDay

