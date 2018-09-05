PICTURE OF THE DAY: 05-09-18 By Staff Reporter - Sep 5, 2018 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon Digg Viber The Chronicle A traditional dancer performing in front of the late VP Dr Joshua Nkomo’s statute in Bulawayo during commemorations in honour of Dr Nkomo organised by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority as part of the Hlanganani/Sanganai Expo Share this:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related