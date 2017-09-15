Mutare Poly introduces B-Tech in Construction Engineering

Post Reporter

MUTARE Polytechnic has introduced its second degree in Construction, the Bachelor of Technology in Construction Engineering early this year

Mutare Polytechnic principal Ms Poniso Watema said the Bachelor of Tech Degree in Construction Engineering was in addition to the one the institution was already offering – the Bachelor of Technology Degree in Wood Engineering.

“The first crop of students started in January. The programme equips students with competencies necessary for being effective professional engineers and exposes them to technical, managerial and social dimensions of the built environment,” Ms Watema said.

B-Tech in Construction Division chairman Mr Arthur Gatsi said the degree was designed to impart analytical and problem solving skills to artisans with a view to enhancing technical and vocational research.

“The programme introduces students to a broad category of courses in Construction Technology, Construction Project Management, Contract Administration, Materials and Techniques of Architectural Presentation. Students are also involved in laboratory work of testing the properties of material, testing various established theories, testing environment parameters which form the basis of many of the taught courses like Materials, Concrete Technology,” Mr Gatsi said.

Students engage in coursework, field works and assignments aimed at developing conceptual and analytical abilities of students.

Applied Learning

The programme also provides real experience of the construction settings by engaging them on live projects with greater emphasis being placed on applied learning through research.

Students are required to complete their theoretical subjects over the period of training culminating in the submission of an industry-based practical project.

So important are these practical projects that they constitute the key assessment criterion for award of degree.

Ms Watema said the college believed that education was a wholesome, holistic exercise.

“Recently the college equipped 56 lecture rooms with high- tech equipment, moving away from the use of traditional blackboards. The equipment includes interactive boards with overhead projectors, computers, tablets and 3D printers to use during the learning process.

“Over and above, all engineering students are now encouraged to do Computer Aided Design (AutoCAD) in order to match the new technological demands required by industry.

“By doing so, we want to improve the quality of graduates we produce in technical and vocational education training institutions, thereby giving them a competitive edge in the global village,” said Ms Watema.

Early this year, Mutare Polytechnic conducted a leadership workshop for newly elected heads of divisions, heads of departments and lecturers-in-charge in an effort to promote quality assurance.

“We do not want to produce half-baked graduates that are not fit for the world of work mainly because of the way they are taught. We need to have quality graduates who are knowledgeable because you would have taught them well. Mutare Polytechnic brand should be well known out there,” said Ms Watema.

