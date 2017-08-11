Evangelical Anglican Church International Hosanna Conference 2

HOSANNA is a common word in Christianity circles often found in lyrics of praise and worship songs. During the Triumphal Entry those who went before Jesus Christ and those who followed him cried out saying, “Hosanna! Hosanna in the highest!” In some of our present day praising and worshipping songs “Hosanna” is used in conjunction with word “halleluiah”.

But what exactly is the meaning of, “Hosanna”? Hosanna is an English word derived from a combination of two Hebrew words “yasha” and “anna”. “Yasha” means save, deliver or rescue while “anna” means beg, plead or beseech. The root of the aforementioned Hebrew words are found in Psalm 118v25 which reads, “Save now, I pray, O LORD; O LORD, I pray, send us prosperity.” Hosanna is a plea for help meaning “Save us or rescue us Lord”.

When a Christian proclaims, “Hosanna” there is a two dimensional revelations out of that proclamation. Firstly, that declaration shows that we have needs in our lives which we cannot address on our own. There are hungers and thirsts that we cannot satisfy on or own. There are bondages from which we cannot free ourselves through our own powers. Hence the need for salvation of some sort.

The scriptures clearly communicate to us that the destination of mankind is either eternal life in the presence of God or eternal condemnation where there will be gnashing of teeth. That will surely come to pass. We however long for eternal life where God will wipe away every tear from our eyes; where there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying, nor pain. Hence we need salvation from the pending wrath of God.

Even though Christians do not belong to this world they reside temporarily in this world which has its own challenges and tribulations. Taking our own Zimbabwe as a case study, these challenges include the economic situation, retrenchments and joblessness, poverty, politically driven tensions, satanisim, murder, rape, adultery, child abuse, gender violence, and domestic violence, false prophets, bloody road accidents, corruption all over and the likes. The list is endless.

Such cases often make headlines in newspapers, the radio and the television. There is need for salvation from all these so that as believers do not fall victims.

On the other hand the bible predicts terrifying times in these last days. Paul in chapter 3 of his second letter to Timothy his spiritual son writes, “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come. For man will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God. Having a form of godliness but denying its power . . . Since we are part and parcel of the last day we are prone to all these and hence need deliverance.

The spiritual world has its own challenges. Demons of various missions are causing havoc among mankind as seen by the physical manifestation of their influence through undesirable happenings like distorted marriages, sicknesses, spiritual blindness, failures and so on. Most of the unwanted misfortunes that we encounter in the physical are a result of demons’ influence of the spiritual world. We do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places. As such we need spiritual deliverance.

It is evident from the above that naturally in one way or another mankind has limitations from which we need salvation.

A proclamation of, “Hosanna” shows our realisation on our restraints and an admittance that we cannot free ourselves hence the cry for that external help. That brings us to the second revelation in, “Hosanna” ie the lordship of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. The scripture in Psalm 121 says, “I will lift up my eyes to the hills- from whence comes my help? My help comes from the LORD, who made the heaven and the earth. When we say, “Hosanna” ie “save us Lord” we are referring to non-other than Jesus Christ. The Lord of lords, the King of kings. In whose name only is salvation found.

He whom God the creator highly exalted and given the name that is above all other names, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of those in heaven and of those on earth and of those under the earth, and that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the glory of God the Father.

Thus, “Hosanna” is “save us Lord Jesus Christ” from all things that are not of your own. So this gave birth to the Hosanna Conference in 2016. The first edition of Hosanna conference held last year at Eagle’s Training centre in Vumba, attracted more than 800 people and many went back with powerful testimonies. Running under the theme “Break camp and advance” many spiritual camps were destroyed and people advanced in many areas of life. International speakers took time pointing people to the honour and head Christ Jesus. Some as far as Bulawayo.

The likes of Dr Madziire AFM president came and taught about “Choice” which left many with a, “its by choice” slogan. Some of the guests included Dr Mutsemi, simbi yebasa Mai Overseer Matekwe and many others.

As a bible believing ministry, we believe Hosanna Conference is a platform for the children of God to be saved, not just from physical needs but also spiritual. Thus this year we are running under the theme Settling for a double portion found in 2 Kings 2:9, we believe salvation comes from the Lord and we oath to have the anointing of God upon us.

Salvation comes by hearing and hearing the Word of God, so its open to anyone who needs salvation from 17 to 20 August 2017 at eagles training centre Vumba Mutare, come and hear the Word of salvation from the Saviour Himself the Lord God through various labourers in His field, as we will be settling for nothing less than the double portion of the spirit of God. Amen.

