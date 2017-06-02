St Charles Lwanga Seminary turns 50

Samuel Kadungure Senior Reporter

PERCHED at the pinnacle of the famous Skyline Mountains is a Roman Catholic boys’ boarding school, St Charles Lwanga Seminary Secondary School.

The school derives its name from a patron saint of youths, Charles Lwanga, who was tortured to death for his strong belief in Christ. The school and mission at large will be celebrating their Golden Jubilee (50 years) albeit belatedly, tomorrow, (June 3, 2107).

The Golden Jubilee celebrations were supposed to be celebrated in 2013, but were postponed for a number of reasons.

Background

St Charles Lwanga Seminary was opened in 1963 with the sole aim being to train African men into priesthood. The first intake had 15 students which included the late Auxiliary Bishop Patrick Mutume.

The school continued with this aim and vision until 1990 when it was closed as Seminarians were now being trained at Chishawasha and Mazowe Minor Seminary. 1999 saw the reopening of the school as a boys’ boarding school for both Catholics and non-Catholics. The first intake had about 60 boarders and a few day scholars. The school enrolment has increased gradually over the years and currently stands at 220 boarders and 20 day scholars.

School head, Mr Ranganai Chikwara

The school head, Mr Ranganai Chikwara, said the boys were provided with nutritious meals, spiritual, social, mental and emotional mentorship; access to internet; healthcare and “supportive learning environment with finest conditions guaranteeing future accomplishments”.

The school is tucked away from populated areas, making studying and praying easier. The climate is quite favourable for studying as high temperatures are rarely encountered.

Mr Chikwara’s vision is to make the school visible and well known for both spiritual and academic prowess. He also said the school was also gearing towards attaining A-Level status, which would transform it into a complete school.

Vision

To seek a holistic Catholic Education that is academically excellent to all students.

Mission Statement

To promote a Holistic Catholic Education that is academically excellent and empowers students to reach their full potential spiritually, intellectually, physically, socially and morally fostered through collaboration with Family, Church, Community and Government.

Head’s Preamble

Learners spent the bulk of their time at school than at home and this has limited the frequency of parental guidance and instruction in all facets of survival and development of the leaner. In fact, the school has now filled the gap of some of the missing home curriculum components. In other words, the school has assumed the role of a foster parent in a unique way.

Not all homes offer the cross-cutting themes of the updated curriculum. However, that loss is enriched through the cross-cutting themes of the updated curriculum, gender equity, inclusivity, teamwork, health and safety, technology and innovation, environmental management, ICT, children’s rights and responsibilities, disaster risk management and heritage studies.

The current pupil-computer ratio during computer practical lessons is 1:1

The benefits of the new curriculum to the learner and the role of the teacher can be can be summed up by what Ronald L Massanari noted in his book: ‘Re-visioning Education: he indicated that “being a teacher refers less to one who gives answers and expects conformity. . . and more to one who is capable of providing contexts and stimuli so each learner can discover for him or herself. Such teachers are skillful intermediaries and guides in search for meaning and self-understanding. Rather than creating followers or imitators, their objective is to cultivate discoverers and seekers”.

Values

The values of the school are based on a commitment to the core values of the Ministry which are the dedication to nation and duty, uprightness in service delivery, feeling for others and providing needed support ,unity of purpose, taking ownership an responsibility for one ‘s action, openness in transacting business and adhering to professional ethics.

Catholic ethos,

Positive attitude towards God

Proclaiming the good news

Respect for others and self

Pursuit of truth in all discipline

The formation of conscience

Self discipline

Good relationships with community

Team work

Resourcefulness

Academic performance trends

The school has strived over the years to perfect its academic results.

The deputy head, Mr Albert Mapunga, said the past five years had seen the school pass-rate increase as follows 2012 (25 percent); 2013 ( 36 percent) 2014 ( 48 percent) 2015 (47 percent) and 2016 ( 50 percent).

The school has a staff compliment of 12 teachers

The school success has mainly been attributed to teamwork and dedication of the teachers as it enrols mostly young boys who fail to secure boarding places owing to their average Grade Seven results. The school shapes them into competitive students.

“We have realised that boys tend to mature late than girls, hence we are not much worried about one’s result at Grade Seven. Over the years, we have seen some 20 uniters at Grade Seven scoring six or more subjects at Form Four,” said Mr Mapunga.

New Curriculum

The school has embraced the updated curriculum and introduced new learning areas in Physical Education and Heritage Studies, and Tech-Voc subjects such as Building, Agriculture and Computer Studies. Computer Studies is compulsory at the school and students write Zimsec or Hexco examination. The current pupil–computer ratio during computer practical lessons is 1:1.

However, the main challenges in implementing the new curriculum are lack of resources, both human and material. The school has a staff compliment of 12 teachers and requires a lot of material to make sure Physical Education is done to the fullest. There is need for a gym and gym equipment. The Agriculture department faces threat from monkeys and baboons.

SDC chairman, Mr Lester Furamwenje

Sports

The school offers modest sporting activities such as basketball, volleyball, handball, soccer and athletics. In 2014 and 2015, the school represented Chimanimani District in Under-17 Nash provincial soccer competitions. The handball Under-16 team narrowly lost to St Faith’s in the provincials finals held at Nyanyadzi High. Basketball and athletics have also seen the boys being selected into the district select team since 2015.

School Development Plan

The School Development Committee led by Mr Lester Furamwenje has set its focus on:

Junior Science Lab Fittings

Purchase of a School Truck

Construction and upgrading of existing ablution blocks

Purchase of desktops and projectors

Whiteboards

Borehole drilling

Construction of an administration block

Establishment of an A-Level Complex

Construction of dormitories and upgrading existing dorms

Construction of School hall

Construction of a Dining Hall

Construction of a Library

Recently Accomplished

Development Projects

Purchase of 63-seater Caio UD Bus

Purchase a kombi

Drilling of a new borehole

Refurbishment of the Computer Lab

Purchase of 40 Desktops

Refurbishment of the Junior Science Lab

Whiteboards in all classes

Challenges

The school main challenge is minimal capital to finance the above projects by 2020.

The closure of many companies in and around has also affected the school negatively as it is yet to operate at full capacity. Non or late payment of school fees has also crippled the school.

In trying to address all these challenges, the school has built strong relations with its suppliers such that they get much of their goods and services on credit and pay when resources are available. Payment plans have been introduced for parents to stagger payment of fees.

Role of the church

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mutare as the Responsible Authority has given Fr Kelvin Nyakupinda the responsibility of Rector at the school.

Deputy head, Mr Albert Mapunga

Fr Nyakupinda said his role and that of the church was to assist the school to develop a Catholic identity and be a centre of evangelisation.

Mass at school is held three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Sunday, the students together with the community celebrate mass.

Regular visits and spot-checks are done by the Diocesan Education Secretariat so as to make sure the school is adhering to this vision.

Community

The pupils have also a strong relationship with the immediate community. The Leo Club and Interact Clubs have made various efforts to help the needy in the community through several donations of food and money to many individuals in real need. They have for example constructed a wooden toilet for Mbuya and Sekuru Dluri.

