Yesterday, we reported that President Robert Mugabe could have blown an estimated $20 million in hosting the eight Zanu PF youth interface rallies held so far and that his family’s business empire, Gushungo Dairies, is cashing in on the meetings, having pocketed $120 000 through the sale of its ice-cream and other dairy products.

Mugabe, be warned, the nation is watching : NewsDay Zimbabwe.

