Condoms key in HIV prevention programme

Andile Tshuma

Zimbabwe will join the international community in marking World Condom Day on February 13 with reports that the HIV-burdened country needs 173 million condoms a year.

Currently, condom distribution is not really bad, although it is below what is required.

About 143 million condoms were distributed in Zimbabwe in 2017 amid reports that the uptake of the female condom remains low due to misconceptions.

Condoms are a key component of the country’s HIV prevention programme as their use is one of the seven tried and tested HIV prevention methods recommended and so far, the use of condoms is the only method that provides protection from HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and even unwanted pregnancies.

Its consistent and correct use can reduce the risk of contracting HIV and some STIs by up to 99 percent.

Zimbabwe’s HIV prevalence rate stands at 13,7 percent and the country through its prevention programmes has averted 1,7 million Aids-related deaths since 1999.

Most Zimbabwean women claim that they prefer using the male condom as the female version comes with a lot of challenges which include discomfort and allergic reactions. Some however, say that men prefer to initiate sex and would rather be the ones that wear condoms.

The female condom still has low uptake due to myths and beliefs in our communities.

Statistics show that a total of 111 million public sector condoms were distributed in 2018 for free as they were found in most health institutions. In the social marketing sector, a total of 25 million Protector Plus condoms including the flavoured ones were also distributed during the past year.

I’m quite sure anyone can clearly see the difference in the distribution figures. We really need to understand the challenges regarding low demand for the female condom that we were so excited about during its launch.

These figures are only a reflection of distribution patterns and do not translate to actual use of condoms. It is worrying to note that of the total number of condoms distributed, only five million female condoms were distributed.

In 2017, 122 million condoms were accessed through the help of Health and Child Care Ministry partners who deal with sexual and reproductive health rights and 98 million were used during the course of the year.

The National Aids Council has emphasised the need for adolescents, who according to UNAids are fuelling most of the new HIV infections, to consider using condoms.

The Health Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund, National Aids Council and other partners last year launched a programme dubbed “Condomise” to educate people on how to use condoms correctly and to support the Government in making a variety of condoms and water-based lubricants available.

According to AVERT, a global data organisation on HIV and Aids, the HIV epidemic in Zimbabwe is largely driven by unprotected heterosexual sex.

“Women are disproportionately affected, particularly adolescent girls and young women.

However, there are growing epidemics among key populations such as sex workers and men who have sex with men who are at higher risk of HIV,” says Avert on their website.

The Ministry, however, laments that condom use remains low in key populations which include adolescent girls, sex workers, prisoners and men who have sex with other men.

The country is working towards ending HIV and Aids by 2030. The 2030 target comes after the 2020 global target which calls for 90 percent of the population to know their HIV status and for 90 percent of those who test positive to be on treatment.

As we rally towards World Condom Day, it is important for everyone to self-introspect and ensure that they practise safe sex all the time.

Even if you have one partner and you trust them, it is important to go for regular HIV testing. A number of places in Bulawayo offer free HIV testing and counselling services.

World Condom Day is also a good time to start healthy sex education for adolescents in the home.

It is not easy but they better hear the right things at home than to be taught stuff that will make them stray by the world.

Today’s teenager is a different person altogether with certain levels of freedom and access to all kinds of information due to information and communication technologies.

Some of the information is rewarding and empowering, while other information is damaging to a teen. The extended family doesn’t play the role it used to anymore, so very few families still have aunties and uncles to give boys and girls important frank talk about life. The home becomes a very important place and must provide the right sex education.

It is crucial to lay a strong foundation for sexual health in the home. Young adults and teenagers should be taught about the need to take care of themselves all the time. It is a fact that some of them are already sexually active. Teaching them to be responsible for their health by taking care of themselves and using protection seems like a sensible option.

That thin latex can save your life, do not underestimate it.