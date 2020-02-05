EDITORIAL COMMENT: All Zimbabweans must work hard to grow the economy

President Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the Government’s focus this year will be on increasing productivity in order to grow the economy and create employment.

Outlining the plans for 2020 in his address to the first Cabinet meeting for the year, President Mnangagwa directed ministers and other senior Government leaders to spend more time with the generality of the people and monitor the implementation of Government programmes.

President Mnangagwa who last week declared 2020 The year for Productivity and Trade, said the year heralded the era of productivity, economic growth and employment creation.

The President, who made the declaration while addressing members of the ZAOGA church, said Zimbabweans were masters of their own destiny. “No one else but ourselves can take our nation forward to attain the goals we have set” said Cde Mnangagwa.

The President said Cabinet’s immediate priority must be to guarantee food security and directed that all efforts must this year be focused on that front. He said it was crucial for ministers, accounting officers and senior officers to spend more time with communities in the countryside to monitor implementation of key Government programmes as Government moves to improve the quality of life for its citizens.

He said greater impetus must be placed on arresting inflation and consolidating the mono-currency regime. Workers in both the public and private sector have been challenged to increase productivity this year.

What this means is that each and every worker must strive to do his or her best to boost production. Every worker should put shoulder to the wheel so that the year 2020 records increased productivity that grows the economy and create employment.

Government has already stated that its vision is to attain an upper middle income economy status by 2030 and would therefore not tolerate acts of economic sabotage such as engaging in corruption and other activities that work against initiatives to grow the economy.

President Mnangagwa said Government will continue to take bold and decisive steps to open up and grow the economy for the benefit of the people.

He said the roadmap articulated in Vision 2030 whose key building block is the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, should be systematically pursued.

We totally agree with the President that the onus is on each and every Zimbabwean to work hard to ensure the set goals are achieved. We want at this juncture to implore Zimbabweans to take advantage of the abundant natural resources to grow the economy.

Government has pledged its commitment to continue working on improving the enabling environment for businesses to flourish and this is only possible with dedicated civil servants.