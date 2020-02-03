EDITORIAL COMMENT: National response to Coronavirus commendable

The death toll in China from the Coronavirus outbreak had risen to 361 by yesterday afternoon from 17 205 people confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

More suspected cases have been recorded across the world too, Japan with the highest at 20 followed by Thailand at 19, Singapore (18), South Korea (15), Australia (12), United States (11), Germany and Taiwan (both 10), Malaysia (8) and France six.

Chinese authorities identified the novel Coronavirus in December last year in Wuhan, a city of 12 million in China’s Hubei province. This is a new viral strain that had not been previously identified in humans but was known to occur in some animals.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) signs and symptoms of infection include fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. The infection can lead to pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars), kidney failure and even death. The incubation period of the coronavirus remains unknown but some sources say it could be between 10 and 14 days.

Basically all countries around the world have rolled out response mechanisms against the spread of the infection. They are screening people known to have travelled from China over the past four weeks or so, with those with flu-like symptoms being sent to hospital for treatment. Some countries are isolating all those returning from China. Those who test negative are put under surveillance.

China has responded to what the WHO has designated as a global health emergency with typical Chinese efficiency. It built a 1 000-bed field hospital in 10 days. The facility took in its first patients yesterday. Restrictions on travelling to and from Wuhan have been imposed.

The epidemic is seen affecting China economically and to address that risk, the Asian giant announced at the weekend it was pumping US$173 billion into its economy.

On its part, Zimbabwe, which has not recorded any cases but has 82 people under surveillance has put in place the necessary surveillance and precautionary measures at all 26 ports – eight of which are airports and 18 inland border posts.

In Victoria Falls on Friday last week, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Obadiah Moyo toured the screening desk, quarantine and isolation rooms at the second busiest airport in the country. He described the facility as state-of-the-art. He said the country was on alert as it takes a coordinated global response and had also strengthened its surveillance and monitoring systems and staff sensitisation. He urged citizens not to panic over the disease outbreak as necessary surveillance and precautionary measures have been put in place at all ports of entry.

“We have been listening and getting guidelines from the World Health Organisation which has declared coronavirus as a public health concern,” said Dr Moyo.

“We have moved in swiftly to make sure all our ports of entry are secure and Coronavirus free and so far, there are no cases in Zimbabwe and the ministry is on high alert. We are screening all people from Coronavirus affected areas so that we are ready. Our facilities have requisite capacity and we will continue on high alert making sure every province with a port of entry and exit is ready.”

We are satisfied with the measures that the Government has put in place to limit the chances of the disease spreading here.

Zimbabwe and China are close friends and traffic between the two countries is high as hundreds of locals fly to buy a lot of items in that country for their businesses here while there is a significant Chinese population working and or running businesses in our country. However, we are confident that the systems that have been put in place at all ports of entry will not allow infected persons to come in undetected. This is reassuring.

It is important too for citizens of both countries who may have had physical contact with China over the past two months to co-operate with authorities as they seek to prevent the spread of the disease.

We are saddened by the death of the 361 people as a result of the infection and those sickened by it. Our condolences go to the families of the departed and we wish those who are sick a speedy recovery.

For us as a country it has been so far so good. Hopefully we will continue like that.

We, however, have to stress that there is no vaccine to prevent Coronavirus infection thus our people must understand that the best way to prevent infection is to avoid being exposed to the pathogen. We urge them to thoroughly wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitisers that contain at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available. They must avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick. People must cover their mouth and nose with tissue paper of handkerchief when they cough or sneeze while those that are sick are advised to stay home. It is also advisable for people to clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.