Act, talk positivism not nemesis

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

Should bwana Donald Trump not reverse his government’s nemesis bromide, such as Zidera, against smaller countries that refuse willy-nilly to kow-tow to America’s never-say-no-to us policy, then America, oh world super power America might rise one morning to discover that its access to rich and strategic minerals still buried underground in Zimbabwe and elsewhere in Southern Africa as well as access to magnetic tourist attractions in our region have been Cinderella-ed by those other nations that reciprocate Zimbabwe’s goodwill and extended warm handshake such as being proffered right now by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in his engagement crusade with countries abroad.

Already Britain, Zimbabwe’s former colonial power, appears poised to positively re-engage Zimbabwe with reports from this country’s diplomatic mission in London that British firms are raring to help resuscitate and boost Zimbabwe’s economy which has been virtually ruined by illegal, Western economic sanctions with the American government’s Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera) being reinforced to try to effect regime change of the Zanu-PF Government as punishment for land reform under which some white farmers had the land they worked repossessed for redistribution to blacks who needed that asset the most as effecting the benefits of the armed revolution that recovered the motherland from a racist, foreign ruling culture.

When months ago Mr Boris Johnson took office as Britain’s Prime Minister, Mr Trump hailed the man as “a great guy” and one with whom America hoped to do more business.

But reports from Zimbabwe’s diplomats in the UK, following Sadc’s recent solidarity day with Zimbabwe against the economic embargo suggest that the United Kingdom is set to do more business with Zimbabwe rather than with America — in fact overtaking the US as the number one country with more British citizens visiting tourist attractions in this country, et cetera, et cetera.

And come to think of it, the response from one Western country leading in its sanctions against Zimbabwe has been to impose a ban on a Zimbabwe government official visiting that country.

This pen suggests that our leaders blacklisted from visits to the country or countries that impose sanctions on us should not lose sleep as the countries in question are not Heaven where one finds everlasting life and joy.

On the contrary, the colours of people in the one particular Western country that responded negatively to the Sadc call to lift the iniquitous sanctions are like black paint and white paint which cannot be mixed to facelift a dilapidated building.

Any Zimbabwean banned from going to such a country should be happy to remain at home in Africa and celebrate the black and white colours of the people on our continent living harmoniously together as God’s beauty handiwork at his creation of earth.

Moreover, all weather friends from the East, some of whom helped Zimbabwe liberate herself from colonialism, have expressed their willingness and readiness to help rebuild our country’s economy and Zimbabweans must celebrate them.

Added to those foreign initiatives to bolster this country’s economy is our own government’s initiative in that direction with Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube’s budget presented in parliament this week allocating money to create employment for youth who are this country’s future leaders.

The onus is now on the young people to desist from border jumping to seek employment in neigbouring countries and instead wait ready to help grow our own country’s economy.

What should ideally happen now after Sadc’s solidarity day with Zimbabwe is for Sadc and Zimbabwean diplomats abroad to link their arms and campaign still more vigorously for the Western sanctions to go and go for good so that a resuscitation and boom in our own economy can serve as a fillip to the growth of Sadc regional economies with the result that political stability and peace are enhanced when the people’s bellies are full.

Here at home, in Zimbabwe, meanwhile, leaders wherever they have been assigned to operate should desist from political rhetorical statements that promote nemesis rather than positivism.

There are many occasions at present where some leaders zoom onto a podium at a public meeting and proceed to reel out reports, prepared by local, junior party representatives about challenges some of them very serious affecting either women, children or the general public in the constituency or community in point. After the last full stop the leaders in question pose or drag a cough to elicit applause from their audiences before climbing back into their cheers from their poshy cars and returning to their points of residence in most cases in the urban areas.

Because such leaders are not always with the people to know first-hand the trials and tribulations of those that put them in power, they are therefore incapable of bringing relief to their listeners by explaining the causes of the problems being experienced and the solutions that the leaders will implement to bring relief to their worried supporters.

In the circumstances, can it not be said with equanimity that more people with true leadership qualities to speak and act positivism rather than promote nemesis are not yet born to lead not only our country but other African states as well along the way to a brave new future for all?