The world waits with bated breath

Stephen Mpofu, Perspective

Today, the rest of the progressive world waits with fingers crossed and bated breath for responses from the USA and her trotting European cubs to events across Southern Africa yesterday marking a Sadc solidarity day with Zimbabwe against illegal, Western sanctions.

The measures have reduced an African breadbasket economy to a virtual Cinderella one in which, of all things, Zimbabweans must hold the begging bowl to the rest of the world to keep flesh and soul bound together.

America with her ZIDERA law — the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act — which Western Europe embraced was, and still is, intended to break the back of the camel, that is, the ruling Zanu-PF for introducing land reform under which some farms worked by whites were repossessed and reallocated to blacks who needed the land the most to underpin the new-born democratic nation’s agriculturally based economy.

But, of course, those without knees would not countenance what they obviously regarded as the new black government’s temerity in laying its black hands on white property but which property was, incidentally, acquired by force when the settler farmers would not think of turning their back on the sensationally warm African sunshine to return to the frigid temperatures of their native countries after the liberation wind of change swept from West Africa and across the continent scattering racist regimes that had turned the African soil home away from their native land across the many waters.

Precisely what the colour of the responses from those who imposed the satanic economic embargo on Zimbabwe is likely to be very difficult to discern with the old story being peddled to the effect that sanctions were targeted against individuals but without giving out lists of those individuals and why they should be associated with land reform which served as the unification of the people with the land stolen from them by the foreigners in the first — the very cause of the armed revolution that eventually brought uhuru to Zimbabwe on 18 April 1980 with gallant sons and daughters of the soil having sacrificed their precious lives to recover the motherland from a racist, foreign ruling culture.

Sadc’s solidarity with Zimbabwe yesterday effectively lifted the lid from a pervasive yet evasive truth that Sadc countries were also affected by sanctions in the sense that as a victim of the economic embargo Zimbabwe could not effectively contribute to the economic development of the regional community.

Moreover, if any Sadc country was seen by the economic embargo monsters to help Zimbabwe withstand the sanction, it, too risked having some form of sanctions imposed on it.

This communicologist has authored a book entitled Little Hearts can also Dance published online by the Zimbabwe Publishing House in which the writer shows how some Sadc countries can also introduce land reform but are scared of negative repercussions from Big Brothers in the West.

Let us return to Sadc solidarity with our country against sanctions — something that unveiled a tragic irony in the sense that some lap-dogs of the West among us do not believe that Western sanctions have destroyed our economy to the extent that Bulawayo, once Zimbabwe’s industrial hub, is now something else with some industries converted to churches because the country cannot access international credit facilities to rejuvenate the economy as is supposed to happen as the country moves forward.

There is no doubt that these same stoogies supply vital information to their Western paymasters which the enemy uses to ensure that the country is brought to its knees in hopes that people will rise against the Government to bring regime change.

These heinous agendas are no doubt helped by the absence of an authentic history of the liberation of this country from colonial oppression to democracy which in its Western definition means “a government of the people by the people for the people”.

But Zimbabwe’s traitors who refused to unite with the incumbent government in the fight against sanctions obviously favour a government of the people, that is, themselves with foreigners pulling strings to show the direction in which their country should move rather than the direction in which the masses want the country to go.

The worst tragedy in the sanctions mumbo-jumbo is that Zimbabwean youth who are the future of this country are the worst affected because, in spite of their literacy rating on the African continent, they cannot get jobs locally and must move to neighbouring states to earn a living.

The reason, as already stated above – that our country has no access to credit lines to source money in order to create jobs in the country — makes it difficult for the Government to create employment locally for thousands of young people leaving high school and tertiary institutions to make their contribution to the growth of the motherland without having to cross borders to make ends meet as their future remains decidedly bleak.

A Zimbabwean working as a film maker in South Africa probably summed up the dilemma of this country’s youth when he said during a visit home recently when he said:

“These young people say they have to come to South Africa in spite of repeated xenophobic attacks on them because they find some work to do there instead of sitting and rotting back home in Zim where jobs are difficult to come by.”

He added that some of the youth with training as motor mechanics or possessing high school qualifications are having to work on roads putting tarmac to earn a living.

That’s how serious the dilemma of the Zimbabwean youth is while the sanctions against our country remain in place and supported by some opposition politicians eager to get into power even with the support both financially and politically by the country’s detractors.

The good news however is that the altruism “united we stand divided we fall” has finally dawned on Sadc countries, witness yesterday’s solidarity messages with Zimbabwe; otherwise if the solidarity remains an ever receding mirage each of the Sadc countries might fall like nine pins should they fold their arms while a member of their community is being hounded by imperialist machinations as is the case against Zimbabwe today.