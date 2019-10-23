EDITORIAL COMMENT: Diplomats must push for lifting of sanctions against Zimbabwe

Tomorrow all roads lead to the National Sports Stadium in Harare, the venue for the main activities to protest against illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West.

Sadc countries dedicated tomorrow as the day of regional solidarity against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe 20 years ago. Marches will therefore be held across Sadc and in Zimbabwe the main activities will be at the National Sports Stadium while people in the provinces will gather at different venues to also mark the Anti-Sanctions Day.

President Mnangagwa said he is optimistic that countries that imposed sanctions that include the United States of America will heed the thunderous voice of Sadc that is calling for the unconditional removal of these illegal sanctions.

Sadc resolved at its summit last August to demonstrate against the illegal sanctions which it said were not only affecting Zimbabwe but the entire Sadc region. Government has declared tomorrow a public holiday to enable citizens to participate in the anti-sanctions day protests.

Sadc countries have also heightened preparations for the demonstrations against the ruinous illegal sanctions. Zimbabwe has during the last two decades lost potential investments worth billions of dollars as a result of the sanctions.

There is no justification for the West to maintain the illegal sanctions which, as rightly observed by Sadc, are affecting the entire Sadc region.

In May this year the US ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nichols was among diplomats from western countries that expressed satisfaction with the scope of the ongoing economic and political reforms in Zimbabwe during their meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda.

The others were from EU, the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany. It is a fact that the sanctions have negatively impacted on the lives of ordinary Zimbabweans and it is therefore our fervent hope that the diplomats who are happy with the ongoing political and economic reforms will join Sadc tomorrow in pushing for the lifting of the illegal sanctions.

Zimbabwe can only realise its full potential if it is freed from these illegal sanctions which are adversely affecting the economies of the entire Sadc region.