Letters to the Editor: Sexual abuse on women in film sector worrying

Editor — THE Women filmmakers of Zimbabwe (WFOZ) has noted with concern over the years the increase in the number of sexual harassment incidences in the country. WFOZ has realised that the abuses its members have had to deal with in the film industry were also prevalent in many other sectors.

We have a project where we have developed audio-visual content (#metoo spots) intended to upscale the #metoo Campaign in Zimbabwe and also help create conversations on the magnitude of sexual violence perpetrated against women in the public space with the aim of challenging all forms of sexual harassment behaviours.

The spots highlight real life experiences and are intended to increase the urgency of women around issues of sexual violence.

The Me Too movement is a global anti-sexual harassment, assault and abuse campaign.

The movement was started in 2006 by Tarana Burke and was later popularised by Hollywood women through the #MeToo Campaign which they used to share personal stories of how they experienced sexual harassment.

As WFOZ in partnership with the Friendship Bench and Adult Rape Clinic, we are requesting for your participation input and support in this campaign by simply viewing our #metoo spots (links below) and filling in the questionnaire and also spreading the message across all your networks and fellow women.

NB: As part of the campaign we are calling for you to share your stories/experiences in either audio, video, artwork or literature format on this campaign platform.

In addition you can tag #metoozw #picturemylife #metoo . For more information get in touch on [email protected] or [email protected]

WFOZ

