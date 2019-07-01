EDITORIAL COMMENT: Kudos to Zim for snubbing Tajamuka’s protest call

The word “tajamuka” is derived from a Shona slang “kujamuka” which means “to refuse,” “to reject” or “to snub.”

Mr Promise Mkwananzi, a former MDC-T youth assembly secretary thought to name his anti-Government movement Tajamuka to galvanise the people to reject Zanu-PF and its government. Although he was fired from the faction-ridden party a few years ago, it is clear that his movement exists solely to agitate against Zanu-PF and the Government and is one of the appendages of MDC Alliance.

Therefore when Mr Mkwananzi’s Tajamuka started issuing messages on social media last week calling for a “national shutdown” yesterday, it was doing MDC Alliance leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa’s bidding. Yes, Mr Chamisa and his leadership did not issue any statements yesterday calling for the boycott, but he has threatened “peaceful” protests multiple times before, including at his party congress in May in Gweru.

Thankfully, the people yesterday used the name of Mr Mkwananzi’s movement to answer his protest call. They refused to be incited. They refused to be used.

Business flowed as usual across the country. Children went to school as usual and teachers were waiting for them. Public transport was available at the usual times, pick-up and drop-off points. Banks opened as they normally do, as did supermarkets and other businesses.

Motorists took up their positions on fuel queues and filling stations were serving them. Where there was no fuel, motorists kept their vehicles on queues, waiting for deliveries and to be served.

We are glad that Tajamuka’s plot failed dismally. In a broader sense, it is actually a failure of MDC Alliance’s plot; Mr Chamisa’s plot executed by Mr Mkwananzi.

President Mnangagwa, speaking at an event where he commissioned the Ngundu-Tanganda Road yesterday expressed his delight at the spectacular failure of yet another attack on the Government and national law and order.

“For those with mobile phones, they were saying today you should stay away, stay away. Stay away yokudii? Muchigara kuitira ani? Anozotambura ndiani kana mukasasevenza?” (Staying away for whose benefit? Who will suffer if you don’t work?) said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated that such calls were destructive.

“Anozotambura marega ndiani nekuti shoko raJehovha rinoti iro nokutadza kwamaita kudya muchero uyu muchararama necheziya. Zvino umwe woti iye aiwa ngatiregei kushanda. Ko tozodyei kana tisingashande? Saka musaterera mhesva mukono idzi dzinopihwa mari nevanhu varikunze, dzinopihwa mari nevanhu vagere ku South Africa uko vatinoziva vamwe ma criminals akatiza muno varikutsvaga mari kuti kuve nemhirizhonga mukati menyika ivo vagere vachiplanner varimumahotera. Pasi navo! Saka hakuna stay away,” (God says we all must work. How do we survive if we do not do so? Don’t listen to those who are paid to lobby for stayaways. Some of those who are paying them are fugitives who are plotting from hotels in South Africa in an effort to cause chaos here. Down with them!),” added President Mnangagwa.

He said he had checked across the country to see if people had “stayed away” as incited by the opposition but it was confirmed to him that Zimbabweans had gone to work as usual.

The President is right to say that stayaways cannot rebuild this economy. They only destabilise and destroy it. They are designed to overthrow a democratically elected government.

We remember the wanton destruction that was wrought on Bulawayo, Harare, Chitungwiza and Kadoma in January when the same culprits called for a “national shutdown.” We remember the widespread looting, arson and disruption of the economy that occurred at that time.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries estimated that the economy may have been prejudiced of more than $300 million as a result of the opposition violence.

A number of firms may be unable to recover from the losses they suffered as a result, six months on.

But this time, and arguably well into the future, the protest call was rejected resoundingly. We thank the law-abiding people of Zimbabwe for acting in the most responsible manner by choosing to go about their business. We also want to thank the police for maintaining a strong presence on the ground to ensure that opposition activists don’t take over as they did for a day or two in January before normalcy was restored.

On the evidence of yesterday, we are encouraged that our people now appreciate the work that the Government is putting in to rebuild the economy. Last week’s decision, among many others, by the Government to ban the use of multiple currencies in favour of the local Zimbabwe dollar must be allowed to take hold and give the economy the basis for a rebound that it desperately needs.

Only a diehard opposition member will refuse to acknowledge that the Government is putting in place the bolts and nuts to give the economy a takeoff and it is only a matter of time before the results show.

