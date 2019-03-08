EDITORIAL COMMENT:Everyone must play their role in building Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa on Thursday held his inaugural meeting with members of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) and exhorted them to quickly give impetus to the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP) by proffering advice and assisting in the formulation of key economic strategies that advance Vision 2030.

The 26-member PAC which was established at the end of January this year, is made up of experts and leaders drawn from business, health and social protection, agriculture, governance and human rights, faith-based organisations, tourism. Education, minorities, ICT, civil society, communication and media management.

The Head of State and Government said to propel development and improve people’s livelihoods, the PAC members should expend more energy towards supporting the TSP and policy pronouncements made under the Second Republic.

The TSP is the Government’s economic blueprint covering the period 2018 to 2020. “The Transitional Stabilisation Programme and the various policy pronouncements made under the Second Republic should be a beacon through which we must unleash our full potential towards the attainment of Vision 2030,” President Mnangagwa said.

He said members of PAC must proffer views, recommendations and solutions alive to the interests of the majority. President Mnangagwa said the advisory council’s work programme should be informed by the immense opportunities in every sector of the economy and the various strategies that the nation needs to grow and develop the economy.

When he announced the establishment of the advisory council, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the council was the President’s “sounding board” on key economic reforms, issues and initiatives.

We have no reason to doubt that the advisory council will deliver on its mandate given its composition. The advisory council, we want to believe, is made up of men and women whose conduct is beyond reproach.

We, however, want to make it very clear that the advisory council can only deliver on its mandate if members share the Government’s vision of creating an upper middle income economy by 2030. We totally agree with President Mnangagwa that the Zimbabwe we want can only be built through collective patriotic and singleness of purpose.

The issue of proffering views, recommendations and solutions to Zimbabwe’s challenges should be a collective responsibility of all Zimbabweans. What this means is that every Zimbabwean should be free to contribute ideas to the President’s advisory council.

We want to once again implore all Zimbabweans to play their role in building the Zimbabwe we want.

